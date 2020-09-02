Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Insights 2020-2025 - Fiscal Policies Formulated by Regional Financial Institutions to Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution System Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufacturing execution system market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 billion by 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing use of industrial automation in process and discrete industries, growing importance of regulatory compliance, fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis, and low deployment cost of MES solutions.

Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), AVEVA plc (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), SAP SE (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany) are among a few major players in the manufacturing execution system market.

Manufacturing execution system market for on-premise deployment to hold larger share during forecast period.

The manufacturing execution system market for on-premise deployment holds a larger share during the forecast period. The on-premises model enables manufacturers to host applications within the office premises. Unlike the on-demand model, the on-premises model is dedicated to only one organization. In this deployment type, the user has to bear the cost of purchasing and maintaining the software and infrastructure. It offers hosted services to a limited number of people within a firewall, thereby minimizing security concerns.

Manufacturing execution systems for discrete industry in automotive is expected to hold largest share during forecast period.

The manufacturing execution system market for automotive is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The intense competition in the automobile industry has led to an increase in innovations and technologies in automobiles. The automotive sector has been witnessing rapid changes in manufacturing technologies. Most of the functions such as inventory management, performance analysis, design process, and supply chain management, which are time-consuming when carried out manually, can be automated with the help of manufacturing execution systems.

APAC to witness highest CAGR in manufacturing execution system market during forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period. The demand for manufacturing execution systems is very high in APAC for implementing the change from manual or legacy systems to automated systems. The MES market in China is expected to grow mainly due to the increasing number of manufacturing units in the country, which is expected to create huge demand for MES software. Another reason for the growth of the MES market in APAC is the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals where manufacturing execution systems are in high demand. China and India are considered to be the growth engines for the MES market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Pre-COVID-19

3.3 Realistic Scenario

3.4 Pessimistic Scenario

3.5 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Manufacturing Execution System Market

4.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering

4.3 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment

4.4 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Discrete Industry

4.5 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Fiscal Policies Formulated by Regional Financial Institutions to Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

5.2.1.2 Need for Mass Production and Connected Supply Chain to Cater the Growing Population

5.2.1.3 Low Deployment Cost

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Industrial Automation in Process and Discrete Industries

5.2.1.5 Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment and Running Costs Involved in Implementation and Upgrade of Manufacturing Execution Systems for Small-Scale Production

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Benefits of Mes Solutions Among SMEs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration with Solutions such as ERP and PLM

5.2.3.2 Increasing Scope of Manufacturing Execution Systems in Raising Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Production

5.2.3.3 Potential Application Base in the Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lockdown and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in Coming Months

5.2.4.2 Complex Implementation

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Functions of Manufacturing Execution Systems

5.4.1 Data Collection & Acquisition

5.4.2 Dispatching Production

5.4.3 Labor Management

5.4.4 Maintenance Operations Management

5.4.5 Movement, Storage, and Tracking of Materials

5.4.6 Performance Analysis

5.4.7 Process Management

5.4.8 Resource Allocation and Management

5.4.9 Dispatching and Production

5.4.10 Document Control

5.4.11 Operations Scheduling and Management



6 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment

7.3 On-Premises Deployment

7.4 On-Demand Deployment

7.5 Hybrid Deployment



8 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Process Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.4 Chemicals

8.5 Pulp & Paper

8.6 Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

8.7 Energy & Power

8.8 Water & Wastewater Management

8.9 Others



9 Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Discrete Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Aerospace & Defense

9.4 Medical Devices

9.5 Consumer Packaged Goods

9.6 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of COVID-19

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.7 Impact of COVID-19 in RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 Product Launches & Product Upgradation

11.6.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.6.3 Others (Contracts, Agreements, and Awards)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Siemens

12.2.2 Rockwell Automation

12.2.3 SAP

12.2.4 ABB

12.2.5 Dassault Systemes

12.2.6 Honeywell International

12.2.7 Aveva

12.2.8 Applied Materials

12.2.9 Oracle

12.2.10 Werum IT Solutions

12.3 Right to Win

12.4 Other Key Players

12.4.1 General Electric

12.4.2 Emerson Electric

12.4.3 MPDV

12.4.4 Miracom

12.4.5 Forcam

12.4.6 Epicor Software Corporation

12.4.7 42Q

12.4.8 Eyelit, Inc.

12.4.9 Tebis AG

12.4.10 Lighthouse Systems

12.4.11 IQMS

12.4.12 Throughput Consulting, Inc.

12.4.13 Agnis Software Corporation

12.4.14 iBASEt

12.4.15 Progea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2dcrh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

