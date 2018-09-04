Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for Discrete Industry, Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IIoT-enabled MES Solutions Will Help Overcome the Challenges of Legacy System, Uncertain Demand, and Complex Supply Chains







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05496023







Manufacturing execution systems are the integrated software applications that provide companies with the means to plan and schedule, track, direct, and implement their operations.The MES market is growing with the adoption of cloud computing and data analytics in distinct industry applications around the world.







The market is likely to grow with the improving economic conditions and new technologies. Continued growth is also expected as the companies are focusing on improving productivity and process efficiencies.







The MES solutions are significant from the perspective of close-knit ties between companies, technologies, industries, and government sectors across the world and supply chains.Advanced MES provides smarter and intuitive frameworks that include agile manufacturing and integrated supply chain.







The software can record the data and make use of analytics to give optimized solutions while adapting to the changing demands and terms and conditions.







The Frost & Sullivan research analyzes the global MES market in the discrete industries.This research identifies the strategic opportunities for the Global MES manufacturers across the discrete industries to overcome the challenges of legacy systems and adapt to advanced solutions.







It offers holistic analysis of both the current and future trends and their implications on the global market in the light of the economic uncertainty and evolving end-user requirements.







With the goal of reducing CAPEX and OPEX using IIoT based MES solutions, the revenue across the automotive, aerospace and defense, solar and electronics industries is multiplying by significant numbers. The future MES solutions will be equipped to interconnect multiple portfolios with sophisticated functionalities that would handle adverse real-time situations in the shop floor.







Company Information:



Detailed analysis and profiling of key market players.







Research Scope



Study Period: 2014–2022



Base Year: 2017



Forecast Period: 2018–2022







Segmentation by Region:







• North America (NA)



• Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)



• Asia-Pacific (APAC)



• Rest Of World (ROW)







Segmentation by End-user Industry:







• Automotive



• Aerospace & Defense



• Medical Devices



• Solar & Photovoltaic Cells



• Semiconductor & Electronics







Segmentation by Key Countries:







• USA



• Canada



• Germany



• France



• UK



• Italy



• Spain



• China



• India



• Japan



• Australia



• Russia



• Brazil



• Mexico







Segmentation by Product Category:







• Software



• Services







Segmentation by Distribution Channel:







• Direct Sales



• System integrator



• Value- added resellers



• Approved partners







Key Issues Addressed



• What are the mega trends and drivers in manufacturing and what are their impacts on MES solutions?



• How are the growth opportunities for the companies?



• Which industry offers the greatest market opportunities in MES?



• Which regions are experiencing the growth and the reasons behind it?



• What strategies have top companies adopted to penetrate new verticals or regions? What are the main Tier I and Tier II competitors?







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05496023







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

