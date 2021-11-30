Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Markets Report 2021: Paperless Shop Floors Drive the Evolution of Intelligent Machines in Process, Discrete, and Hybrid Industries

Nov 30, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the importance of MES, gaps within the market, trends, emerging pricing models, various distribution channels, factors driving and restricting growth within the market, and deep-dive competitor analysis based on existing market participants.
The increase in volume of data within a shop floor and the complexity of networking within a plant requires systems that make the flow of data easy to handle. Manufacturing Execution System (MES), is considered the heart of data within the process, discrete, and hybrid industries.
MES is the layer of controller software that connects the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with the actual production shop floor process. The true value of MES is that it offers complete interoperability, allowing shop floor information to be easily visible to the management team. Decisions are made that go back to the shop floor for instant implementation.
MES takes all the data from smart sensor, condition monitoring, as well as customer production orders and combines it into a readable dashboard view with details on what the cycle times and idle times are and how much energy is being used by the machines in the shop floor.
As technology advances, software solution developers also progress in offering innovative solutions. This has led to firms suggesting that MES is not required anymore as a standalone solution.
As Internet of Things (IoT) offers to connect and obtain data from different resources within a plant, firms believe that IoT would be sufficient to manage and complete production. However, this is not the case, as the benefits and advancements of IoT are largely misunderstood.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the MES Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total MES Market
- MES Market - Scope of Analysis
- Need for MES
- Impact of MES
- Gaps in MES
- Market Trends
- Impact of Advancements in Technology on MES
- Emerging Pricing Models - MES
- Segmentation
- Regional Segmentation
- End-user Industry Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Regional Impact Discussion
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitor Analysis
- On-premises, Cloud, and Hybrid Software Deployment - MES
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Process Industry
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Discrete Industry
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hybrid Industry
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Investment Focus Areas
- Growth Opportunity 1: Plug and Play Improves the Installation Process
- Growth Opportunity 2: Intelligent Production Machines for Improved Productivity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Emergence of Microservices Offering Advanced MES Features
7. Appendix
