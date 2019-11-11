Global Marine Biotechnology Markets Report 2019: Market is Expected to Grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.5 Billion in 2024
Nov 11, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marine Biotechnology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marine biotechnology market is expected to grow significantly from USD 3,500.4 million in 2017 to USD 6,500.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2018 to 2024.
The growth in the market is attributed to the rising usage of marine biotechnology in various industries, advances in drug discovery and growing expenditure in R&D activities. Moreover, increasing demand for eco-friendly products is further propelling the market growth.
Key findings from the report:
- On the basis of source, the bacteria segment held the major share of the market in 2017
- Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotech segment held the major share of the market in 2017. The growth is attributed to growing number of chronic diseases across the globe. Moreover, pharmaceutical and biotech sector is looking for novel drug developments based on active molecules from marine organisms.
- Geographically, Europe held the major share of the global market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- Some of the key companies operating in the market include Sea Run Holdings, Inc., Aker Biomarine, PharmaMar , SEPPIC , New England Biolabs Inc., CoDo International Limited, Marinomed Biotech AG, Cyanotech Corporation, CP Kelco US Inc, and AlgaEnergy S.A. among others
The years used for the assessment are as follows;
- Historical year: 2014, 2015, and 2016
- Base year: 2017
- Forecast period: 2018 - 2024
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology
1.1. Research methodology
1.2. Research scope & assumptions
1.3. List of data sources
CHAPTER 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Marine Biotechnology- Market Snapshot
CHAPTER 3. Industry Analysis
3.1. Market definition
3.2. Market segmentation
3.3. Key findings of the global marine biotechnology market
3.4. Value chain analysis
3.4.1. By end-use Industries
3.5. Market opportunities & trends
3.5.1. Increasing usage of marine biotechnology for the development of biofuels
3.5.2. Rising investment and collaborations in translational research
3.6. Market driver analysis
3.6.1. Rising usage of marine biotechnology in various industries
3.6.2. Advances in drug discovery
3.6.3. Increasing demand for eco-friendly products
3.7. Market restraint analysis
3.7.1. Fluctuations in prices of crude oil
3.7.2. Difficulty in sampling the huge diversity of resources
CHAPTER 4. Competitive Outlook
4.1. Competitive analysis
4.1.1. Industry Analysis-Porters five forces analysis
4.1.2. Company Share Analysis
4.2. Competitive factors
CHAPTER 5. Global Marine Biotechnology Market Size and Forecast (2014 - 2024)
5.1. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Source
5.1.1. Algae
5.1.2. Annelids
5.1.3. Bacteria
5.1.4. Bryozoa
5.1.5. Cnidaria
5.1.6. Crustacea
5.1.7. Fungi
5.1.8. Echinoderms
5.1.9. Fishes
5.1.10. Molluscs
5.1.11. Nemertinea
5.1.12. Protozoa
5.2. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Product
5.2.1. Bio Active Substances
5.2.2. Bio Material
5.2.3. Others
5.3. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Technology
5.3.1. Isolation and Cultivation of Microorganisms
5.3.2. Culture-Independent Techniques
5.4. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Application
5.4.1. Aquaculture and Food Products
5.4.2. Environmental and Human Health
5.4.3. Drug Discovery
5.4.4. Pollution Remediation
5.4.5. Wastewater & Waste Disposal
5.4.6. Biofuels
5.4.7. Others
5.5. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By End-user
5.5.1. Food Industry
5.5.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotech
5.5.3. Cosmetics
5.5.4. Chemical
5.5.5. Energy
5.5.6. Others
CHAPTER 6. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Geography
6.1. North America Marine Biotechnology Market
6.1.1. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Source (USD Million)
6.1.2. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Product (USD Million)
6.1.3. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Technology (USD Million)
6.1.4. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Application (USD Million)
6.1.5. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By End-user (USD Million)
6.1.6. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Country
6.1.6.1. U.S.
6.1.6.2. Canada
6.1.6.3. Mexico
6.2. Europe Marine Biotechnology Market
6.3. Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market
6.4. Centeral and South America Marine Biotechnology Market
6.5. Middle East and Africa Marine Biotechnology Market
CHAPTER 7. Key Players and Strategic Developments
7.1. Business Overview
7.2. Product and Service Offering
7.3. Financial Overview
7.4. Strategic Developments
- Sea Run Holdings, Inc.
- Aker Biomarine
- PharmaMar
- SEPPIC
- New England Biolabs Inc.
- CoDo International Limited
- Marinomed Biotech AG
- Cyanotech Corporation
- CP Kelco US Inc
- AlgaEnergy S.A
