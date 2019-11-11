Global Marine Biotechnology Markets Report 2019: Market is Expected to Grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.5 Billion in 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marine Biotechnology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine biotechnology market is expected to grow significantly from USD 3,500.4 million in 2017 to USD 6,500.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2018 to 2024.

The growth in the market is attributed to the rising usage of marine biotechnology in various industries, advances in drug discovery and growing expenditure in R&D activities. Moreover, increasing demand for eco-friendly products is further propelling the market growth.

Key findings from the report:

On the basis of source, the bacteria segment held the major share of the market in 2017

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotech segment held the major share of the market in 2017. The growth is attributed to growing number of chronic diseases across the globe. Moreover, pharmaceutical and biotech sector is looking for novel drug developments based on active molecules from marine organisms.

Geographically, Europe held the major share of the global market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

held the major share of the global market in 2017. is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key companies operating in the market include Sea Run Holdings, Inc., Aker Biomarine, PharmaMar , SEPPIC , New England Biolabs Inc., CoDo International Limited, Marinomed Biotech AG, Cyanotech Corporation, CP Kelco US Inc, and AlgaEnergy S.A. among others

The years used for the assessment are as follows;

Historical year: 2014, 2015, and 2016

Base year: 2017

Forecast period: 2018 - 2024



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. Research scope & assumptions

1.3. List of data sources



CHAPTER 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Marine Biotechnology- Market Snapshot



CHAPTER 3. Industry Analysis

3.1. Market definition

3.2. Market segmentation

3.3. Key findings of the global marine biotechnology market

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.4.1. By end-use Industries

3.5. Market opportunities & trends

3.5.1. Increasing usage of marine biotechnology for the development of biofuels

3.5.2. Rising investment and collaborations in translational research

3.6. Market driver analysis

3.6.1. Rising usage of marine biotechnology in various industries

3.6.2. Advances in drug discovery

3.6.3. Increasing demand for eco-friendly products

3.7. Market restraint analysis

3.7.1. Fluctuations in prices of crude oil

3.7.2. Difficulty in sampling the huge diversity of resources



CHAPTER 4. Competitive Outlook

4.1. Competitive analysis

4.1.1. Industry Analysis-Porters five forces analysis

4.1.2. Company Share Analysis

4.2. Competitive factors



CHAPTER 5. Global Marine Biotechnology Market Size and Forecast (2014 - 2024)

5.1. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Source

5.1.1. Algae

5.1.2. Annelids

5.1.3. Bacteria

5.1.4. Bryozoa

5.1.5. Cnidaria

5.1.6. Crustacea

5.1.7. Fungi

5.1.8. Echinoderms

5.1.9. Fishes

5.1.10. Molluscs

5.1.11. Nemertinea

5.1.12. Protozoa

5.2. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Product

5.2.1. Bio Active Substances

5.2.2. Bio Material

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Technology

5.3.1. Isolation and Cultivation of Microorganisms

5.3.2. Culture-Independent Techniques

5.4. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Application

5.4.1. Aquaculture and Food Products

5.4.2. Environmental and Human Health

5.4.3. Drug Discovery

5.4.4. Pollution Remediation

5.4.5. Wastewater & Waste Disposal

5.4.6. Biofuels

5.4.7. Others

5.5. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By End-user

5.5.1. Food Industry

5.5.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotech

5.5.3. Cosmetics

5.5.4. Chemical

5.5.5. Energy

5.5.6. Others



CHAPTER 6. Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Geography

6.1. North America Marine Biotechnology Market

6.1.1. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Source (USD Million)

6.1.2. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Product (USD Million)

6.1.3. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Technology (USD Million)

6.1.4. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Application (USD Million)

6.1.5. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By End-user (USD Million)

6.1.6. North America Marine Biotechnology Market, By Country

6.1.6.1. U.S.

6.1.6.2. Canada

6.1.6.3. Mexico

6.2. Europe Marine Biotechnology Market

6.3. Asia-Pacific Marine Biotechnology Market

6.4. Centeral and South America Marine Biotechnology Market

6.5. Middle East and Africa Marine Biotechnology Market



CHAPTER 7. Key Players and Strategic Developments

7.1. Business Overview

7.2. Product and Service Offering

7.3. Financial Overview

7.4. Strategic Developments



Sea Run Holdings, Inc.

Aker Biomarine

PharmaMar

SEPPIC

New England Biolabs Inc.

CoDo International Limited

Marinomed Biotech AG

Cyanotech Corporation

CP Kelco US Inc

AlgaEnergy S.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxj01l





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

