Global Marine Cables and Connectors Industry
Global Marine Cables and Connectors Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2027
Nov 10, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Cables and Connectors estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connector segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Marine Cables and Connectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 238-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- General Cable Corporation
- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Ltd.
- Molex LLC
- Samco Inc.
- Scorpion Oceanics Limited
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Marine Cables and Connectors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Marine Cables and Connectors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cable by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Connector by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Connector by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Connector by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Beach Joint 1 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Beach Joint 1 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Beach Joint 1 by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Beach Joint 2 by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Beach Joint 2 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Beach Joint 2 by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Burial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Burial by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Burial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Freelay by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Freelay by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Freelay by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Oil and Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Military and
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Military and Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Military and Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Power
Transmission by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Power Transmission by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Marine Cables and Connectors Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Marine Cables and Connectors
by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Marine Cables and Connectors
by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and
Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Marine Cables and Connectors
by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint
2, Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Marine Cables and Connectors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint
2, Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint
2, Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint
2, Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint
2, Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables
and Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Marine Cables and Connectors
by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Marine Cables and Connectors
by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and
Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Marine Cables and Connectors
by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Cables and Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Cables and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1,
Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and
Freelay for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Cables and Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and
Defense, Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables
and Connectors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil and Gas, Military and Defense, Telecommunication, Power
Transmission and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Cables and Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Type - Cable and Connector Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cable and Connector for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Cables and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1,
Beach Joint 2, Burial and Freelay - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by Underwater Depth - Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2,
Burial and Freelay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Marine Cables
and Connectors by Underwater Depth - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Beach Joint 1, Beach Joint 2, Burial and
Freelay for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marine
Cables and Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and
Defense, Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marine Cables and
Connectors by End-Use - Oil and Gas, Military and Defense,
Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
