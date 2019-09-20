Global Marine Engines Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Engines - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Marine Engines market accounted for $12.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the factors such as increase in maritime tourism, growth in shipbuilding activities and rising usage of environment friendly LNG-fueled engines are favoring the market. However, strict environmental regulations coming into effect are hampering the market. Moreover, increasing demand for dual-fuel engines will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market.



Marine engines are used to provide power to marine vehicles like ships, submarines and boats. They are the engines which are installed in the marine vehicles. These engines consist of different components including crankshaft, liner, pistons, bedplate and head. They are constructed with corrosion inhibiting materials and their seals & bearings are especially designed for sea operating environment. Marine vehicles can be either commercial, defense or for personal use.



By Vessel, Commercial Vessel acquired significant share during forecast period due to rise in the international seaborne trade. The Bulk carriers in Commercial Vessels are used to transport loose dry cargoes such as ore, grains and cement. Based on Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market growth due to increase in seaborne trade, rise in defense spending and flourishing shipbuilding industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Marine Engines Market, By Power Range

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Above 20,000 HP

5.3 10,001-20,000 HP

5.4 5,001-10,000 HP

5.5 1,001-5,000 HP

5.6 Up to 1,000 HP



6 Global Marine Engines Market, By Fuel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heavy Fuel Oil

6.3 Intermediate Fuel Oil

6.4 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

6.5 Gasoline

6.6 Gas Turbine

6.6 Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

6.8 Hybrid

6.9 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

6.10 Other Fuels



7 Global Marine Engines Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Two-Stroke

7.3 Four-Stroke

7.4 Other Types



8 Global Marine Engines Market, By Ship Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cargo

8.3 Passenger Ship



9 Global Marine Engines Market, By Engine

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Propulsion Engine

9.3 Auxiliary Engine

9.4 Generator Drive Engines

9.5 Diesel Electric Engine

9.6 Other Engines



10 Global Marine Engines Market, By Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Crew Vessel

10.3 StandBy & Rescue Vessel

10.4 Other Uses



11 Global Marine Engines Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Low Speed

11.3 Medium Speed

11.4 High Speed



12 Global Marine Engines Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Commercial Vessels

12.2.1 Bulk Carriers

12.2.2 Tankers

12.2.3 Container Vessels

12.2.4 Roll On/Roll Off

12.2.5 Other Commercials

12.3 Offshore Vessels

12.3.1 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS)

12.3.2 Platform Supply Vessel ( PSV)

12.3.3 Multi-purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV)

12.3.4 Fast Supply Vessel (FSV)

12.3.5 Other Offshores

12.4 Recreational

12.4.1 Ferries

12.4.2 Cruise ships

12.4.3 Yachts

12.4.4 Other Recreationals

12.5 Navy

12.6 Inland Waterways Vessels

12.7 Tanker

12.8 Special Carriers

12.9 Pure Car Carrier

12.10 Product Carrier

12.11 Reefer

12.12 Other Applications



13 Global Marine Engines Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Anglo Belgian Corporation

15.2 Dolphin Engines

15.3 Calcutt Boats Ltd

15.4 Caterpillar Marine Power Systems

15.5 Daihatsu Diesel Pro

15.6 Deutz Ag

15.7 GMT

15.8 IHI Corporation Ltd.

15.9 Jason Engineering As

15.10 Scania

15.11 SIA Rigas Dizelis DG

15.12 STX Engine

15.13 GE Transportation

15.14 Cummins Inc.

15.15 Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG



