Global Marine Fuel Management Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - CAGR of 5.6% Expected During this Forecast Period

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Fuel Management - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marine Fuel Management market accounted for $6,349.36 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $9,818.42 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Rising fuel oil prices and stringent regulations imposed against vessel emissions and fuel usage are propelling market growth. However, declining crude oil prices is hampering the growth of the market.



Marine Fuel Management is a multi-level approach to measure, monitor, and report fuel usage of vessels, ships, with the goals of reducing fuel usage, growing operational efficiency, and improving fleet management oversight. Marine fuel management systems aids in providing accurate data related to the amount of fuel oil used during combustion at any specific vessel speed or engine rpm.



Based on the application, the fleet management segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of increasing demand for an efficient fleet management system to measure the amount of fuel required and substantial demand for consistent fleet fuel management solutions to cut down on fuel costs and increase the operational performance of fleets. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the presence of several players in the region and a high level of awareness among consumer regarding advanced technologies.



Some of the key players profiled in the Marine Fuel Management Market include Banlaw Systems Ltd., Siemens AG, Nautical Control LP, BMT Group, Marorka, Krill Systems, Inc., Interschalt Marine Systems GmbH, Eniram, Kaminco, Emerson, DNV-GL AS, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Bergan Blue, Aquametro AG, Mustang Technologies, and ABB.



