Global Marine Insurance Market with COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio

The report on the marine insurance market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of multiple distribution channels.

The marine insurance market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies an increase in the use of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the marine insurance market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The marine insurance market covers the following areas:

Marine Insurance Market Sizing

Marine Insurance Market Forecast

Marine Insurance Market Analysis

Download a free sample of the report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41091

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Group

American International Group Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

& Co. AXA Group

Beazley Plc

Brown & Brown Inc.

Lockton Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Swiss Re Ltd.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Marine Engines Market - Global marine engines market is segmented by type (outboard engines and inboard engines) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Marine Turbine Propulsion Engine Market - Global marine turbine propulsion engine market is segmented by end-user (commercial and naval ships and leisure ships) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Cargo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hull - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Marine liability - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allianz Group

American International Group, Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

& Co. AXA Group

Beazley Plc

Brown & Brown, Inc.

Lockton Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Swiss Re Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/marine-insurance-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio