Global Marine Insurance Market with COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio
The marine insurance market is poised to grow by USD 8.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Jun 29, 2021, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Our exclusive report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
Request a Free Sample Report
The report on the marine insurance market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of multiple distribution channels.
The marine insurance market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies an increase in the use of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the marine insurance market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The marine insurance market covers the following areas:
Marine Insurance Market Sizing
Marine Insurance Market Forecast
Marine Insurance Market Analysis
Download a free sample of the report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41091
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Group
- American International Group Inc.
- Aon Plc
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- AXA Group
- Beazley Plc
- Brown & Brown Inc.
- Lockton Companies
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
- Swiss Re Ltd.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Marine Engines Market - Global marine engines market is segmented by type (outboard engines and inboard engines) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Marine Turbine Propulsion Engine Market - Global marine turbine propulsion engine market is segmented by end-user (commercial and naval ships and leisure ships) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Cargo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hull - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offshore energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Marine liability - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allianz Group
- American International Group, Inc.
- Aon Plc
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- AXA Group
- Beazley Plc
- Brown & Brown, Inc.
- Lockton Companies
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
- Swiss Re Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/marine-insurance-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article