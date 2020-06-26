Global Marine Interiors Market (2020 to 2027) - Rising Adoption of OLED Lighting Technology Presents Opportunities
Jun 26, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Interiors Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense),End User(New Fit, Refit), Material (Aluminum, Steel, Joinery, Composites), Product (Ceilings & Wall Panels, Furniture, Galleys & Pantries, Lighting), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marine interiors market size is expected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.
The market is driven by factors, such as the growth of the maritime tourism industry, as well as the river cruise market. The growing demand for luxury cruises and yachts and increasing spending capacity of individuals on leisure are increasing the demand for passenger ships are other factors driving the demand for marine interiors.
Aluminum material segment is estimated to lead the marine interiors market in 2020.
Based on material, the aluminum segment of the market is estimated to lead the marine interiors market in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of using aluminum in manufacturing superstructures. The use of this material helps save hull weight and reduce power capacity.
Ceilings & Wall Panels segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.
Based on product, the market is segmented into ceilings & wall panels, lighting, furniture, galley & pantries, and others. The ceiling & wall panels segment is estimated to lead the marine interiors market in 2020. Marine ceilings & wall panels are made of materials such as composites, aluminum, and steel, which include a honeycomb core and advanced engineered thermoplastic. These materials, compared to the solid aluminum, are suitable and preferable for the wide use in shipbuilding due to their low weight, high bending strength, additional corrosion protection, and thickness.
Europe is estimated to account for the major share of the marine interiors market in 2020.
By region, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the marine interiors market in 2020. The large share of this market can be attributed due to the presence of the leading manufacturers of marine interior providers such as Hella (Germany), Osram (Germany), Lumishore (UK), and Foresti & Saurdi (Italy) in this region. Countries such as Norway and Greece have a large number of passenger as well as commercial ships. The European region constituted a share of 28.2% of the global ships in 2019, and The EU continues to dominate the market for cruise ships and passenger vessels by a wide margin, with deliveries in terms of CGT in 2017, with 61%.
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Maritime Tourism Industry
5.2.1.2 Rise in River Cruise Market
5.2.1.3 Growth in Refurbishment Market
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Downtime in Retrofitting Ships
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Additive Manufacturing to Produce Lighter, Faster, and Fireproof Interiors
5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Oled Lighting Technology
5.2.3.3 Surging Demand for Passenger Ships from Asian Shipyards
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Delay in Passenger Ship Deliveries
5.2.4.2 Space Constraints in Cruise Lines
5.2.4.3 Covid-19 Impact on the Marine Industry
6.2 Roadmap Toward Emission-Free Shipping Industry
6.3 Technology Trends in the Marine Interiors Market
6.3.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Cabins in Passenger Ships
6.3.2 Shifting from Tradition Cabin Manufacturing to Prefabrication
6.3.3 Adoption of Waterproof Led Lighting in Passenger Ships
6.3.4 Adoption of Digital Windows in Low Budget Cabins
6.3.4.1 Virtual Balconies
6.3.4.2 Magical Portholes
6.3.5 Show Kitchens
6.3.6 Norwegian's Freestyle Concept
6.3.7 Breweries and Craft Beer Halls
6.3.8 New Green Flooring
6.3.9 Advanced Upholstery Materials
6.3.10 Shock Mitigating Seats
6.3.11 Advancement in Galleys & Laundries
6.3.11.1 Adoption of Lightweight Galleys
6.3.11.2 Adoption of Energy Efficient Galley Solutions
6.4 Innovations & Patent Registrations
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Passenger Vessels
7.2.1.1 Yachts
7.2.1.1.1 Luxury
7.2.1.1.1.1 Luxury Yachts Are Large-Sized, Luxurious Vessels With Length Varying from 75-250 Feet
7.2.1.1.2 Premium
7.2.1.1.2.1 Premium Yachts Emphasize More on Quality, Comfort, and Style Over Price Factor
7.2.1.1.3 Budget
7.2.1.1.3.1 Budget Yachts Are Also Known as Bargain/Economy/Contemporary Vessels
7.2.1.2 Cruise
7.2.1.2.1 Luxury
7.2.1.2.1.1 Vacationers Increasingly Selecting Smaller-Ship Voyages on Luxury Ocean and River Cruise Line
7.2.1.2.2 Premium
7.2.1.2.2.1 Premium Cruise Ships Typically Feature Additional Guest Spaces and Art Collections
7.2.1.2.3 Budget
7.2.1.2.3.1 the Budget Cruise is Less Expensive Than Premium and Luxury Cruises
7.2.1.3 Ferries
7.2.1.3.1 Retrofitting of Ferries is Expected to Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.2 Cargo Vessels
7.2.2.1 Container Ships
7.2.2.1.1 Increasing Seaborne Trade Drive the Demand for Container Vessels and Thereby Marine Interiors
7.2.2.2 Bulk Carriers
7.2.2.2.1 Increased Demand for Retrofitting Existing Bulk Carriers Will Fuel the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.2.3 Tankers
7.2.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Oil Tankers to Transport Lng is Expected to Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.2.4 General Cargo Ships
7.2.2.4.1 Modernization of General Cargo Vessels Increases the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.3 Others
7.2.3.1 Dredgers
7.2.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Dredgers to Remove Contaminants from Seabed is Expected to Fuel the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.3.2 Research Vessels
7.2.3.2.1 Increasing Construction of Research Vessels Will Propel the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.4 Defense
7.2.4.1 Destroyers
7.2.4.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Destroyers by Countries is Driving the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.4.2 Frigates
7.2.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Construction and Maintenance of Frigates Will Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors in the Coming Years
7.2.4.3 Corvettes
7.2.4.3.1 Ongoing Procurement of Corvettes Across Militaries is Driving the Demand of Marine Interior
7.2.4.4 Submarines
7.2.4.4.1 Development of Advanced Submarines by Major Countries Expected to Propel the Demand for Marine Interiors in the Coming Years
7.2.4.5 Offshore Patrol Vessels
7.2.4.5.1 Increased Demand for Offshore Patrol Vessels by Military Forces Will Propel the Demand for Marine Interiors
7.2.4.6 Aircraft Carriers
7.2.4.6.1 Procurement of Advanced Aircraft Carriers for Strengthening Naval Fleet by Countries Will Fuel the Market for Marine Interiors
7.2.4.7 Amphibious Ships
7.2.4.7.1 Construction of Amphibious Ships Will Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors
8.2 New Fit
8.2.1 Rise in Commercial Ship Orderbook is Driving the Cruise New Fit Market
8.3 Refit
8.3.1 Cruise Line Operators and Owners Prefer Refit Over Newbuild to Reduce the Capital Expenditure
8.4 Cruises
8.4.1 Cruise Line Operators and Owners Prefer Refit Over Newbuild to Reduce the Capital Expenditure
8.5 Yachts
8.5.1 Italy to Hold the Largest Share in Yacht Refit Market
9.2 Passenger Area
9.2.1 Inside and Outside Cabins
9.2.2 Wet Units
9.2.3 Suites
9.3 Public Area
9.3.1 Spa & Wellness Areas
9.3.2 Discos & Casinos
9.3.3 Staircases & Corridors
9.4 Crew Area
9.4.1 Cabin & Wet Units
9.4.2 Recreational Rooms
9.4.3 Mess Rooms
9.4.4 Crew Corridors & Crew Staircases
9.5 Utility Area
9.5.1 Galleys, Pantries & Provision Stores
9.5.2 Bridges
9.5.3 AC Rooms
9.5.4 Engine Rooms
9.5.5 Laundries
10.2 Aluminum
10.3 Steel
10.4 Composites
10.5 Joinery
10.6 Others
11.2 Ceilings & Wall Panels
11.2.1 Composites, Aluminum, and Steel Are Used in Manufacturing Ceilings & Wall Panels
11.3 Lighting
11.3.1 Ceilings & Walls
11.3.1.1 Ceiling & Wall Lights Are Majorly Used in Cabins, Wet Units, Spa & Wellness, Theaters, and Restaurants
11.3.2 Flooring
11.3.2.1 Floor Path Lights Are Useful During An Emergency to Guide Passengers During An Evacuation
11.3.3 Decorative
11.3.3.1 Led, Halogen, Xenon, and Fluorescent Technologies Are Used in Decorative Lighting
11.3.4 Signage
11.3.4.1 Signage Lights Are Also Known as Compartment & Utility Lights
11.4 Galleys & Pantries
11.4.1 the Demand for Galley & Pantries is High in Newbuild Ships as Well as Refurbishment Market
11.5 Furniture
11.5.1 Furniture Used in Ships Are Constructed Using Lightweight Non-Combustible Materials
11.6 Others
11.6.1 Windows and Doors Are Made of Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Glass
12.2 Europe
12.3 North America
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Rest of the World
13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019
13.4 Competitive Scenario
13.5 Customer Analysis
13.6 Certifying Bodies and Authorities/Procedure
13.7 Top Exhibitions and Events
13.8 Conclusion and Recommendations
14.2 R&M Group
14.3 Almaco
14.4 Mivan Marine Ltd & Mjm Marine
14.5 Trimline
14.6 Kaefer
14.7 Marine Interiors
14.8 Aros Marine
14.9 Norac
14.10 Bolidt
14.11 Forbo Flooring Systems
14.12 Tillberg Design of Sweden
14.13 Naval Interior Team Ltd (Nit)
14.14 Elation Lighting Inc.
14.15 Oy Lautex Ab
14.16 Precetti Inc.
14.17 Winch Design
14.18 Redman Whiteley Dixon (Rwd)
14.19 Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design
14.20 Terence Disdale
14.21 Raymond Langton Design
14.22 Interior Designers and Joinery Companies
14.22.1 Cruise Interior Designers
14.22.2 Yacht Interior Designers
14.22.3 Joinery and Decorative Metal Manufacturing Companies
14.22.3.1 Pfleiderer
14.22.3.2 Robos Contract Furniture
14.22.3.3 East Coast Flooring Blog
14.22.3.4 H.Y.S
14.22.3.5 Yachting Innovations
14.22.3.6 Ocean Refit Yacht Carpentary
14.22.3.7 World Surface Teak Decking and Yacht Refinishing
14.22.3.8 Classic Yacht Shipwrights
14.22.3.9 TW Joinery
14.22.3.10 Florida Teak
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvptwp
