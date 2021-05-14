Global Maritime Port Security Market Report 2021: Increasing Global Trade Coupled with Port Modernization through Digital Technologies Driving Investments in Security Technology
May 14, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Dynamic Threat Landscape Propels the Global Maritime Port Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study is global, yet split into 7 regions: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. It includes the top 100 ports based on twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled, corroborated for 196 countries.
The shipping industry is responsible for about 90% of global trade by volume. Governments prioritize the safe and secure transportation of goods, including from land to sea at port sites, to ensure economic stability and growth.
Ports are regarded as national infrastructure and are both a potential terrorist target and an entry point for terrorists; still, persistent threats (the illegal movement of individuals, weapons, drugs, or other illicit materials) are often higher on the risk register than terrorism-related threats because they are more common and cause greater losses or damage to port operations. Concerns about persistent threats are primarily behind the push to enhance security technology at ports, with the West taking tougher stances on border control to stem the tide of illegal immigration.
This research assesses the global maritime port security market through the identification of market trends, drivers and restraints, key technologies, and main developments by region. An examination of notable projects and investments will identify areas of considerable growth and opportunities for security providers. The focus is on the land-side security of a port; the study excludes ship onboard security technologies, automatic identification systems, and vessel traffic services and systems.
Technologies include access control and identity management, C2, communication equipment, cybersecurity, data analytics and storage, fire equipment, screening and detection, surveillance, vehicles and platforms, personal protection gear, and managed services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Maritime Port Security Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Overview
- Legislative Overview
- Future of Ports
- Digital Transformation across Ports
- Macro Trend Analysis of the Digital Evolution of Ports
- Micro Trend Analysis of the Digital Evolution of Ports
- Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions and Methodology
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Port Infrastructure Expansion Projects
- Key Competitors
- Competitive Environment
- Strategic Imperatives for Suppliers
3. North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
4. Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6. Middle East
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
7. Central Asia
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
8. Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
9. Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated Systems for Effective Security Operations
- Growth Opportunity 2: Managed Services Business Model
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cyber Security of Physical Security Systems
- The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions
11. Next Steps
