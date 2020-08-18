Global Maritime Satellite Communication Industry Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maritime Satellite Communication Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (VSAT and MSS), Service (Tracking and Monitoring, Voice, Video, Data), End User (Merchant Shipping, Offshore, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maritime satellite communication market is expected to reach USD 3,251 million by 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.



The escalating need for enriched data communication to improve operation efficiency, on-board security, and surveillance, and employee/passenger welfare in the maritime industry is driving the market. Furthermore, The major factor driving the maritime satellite communication market is the need to attain improved connectivity between the land and sea operations and realizing benefits in faster repair times, preventative maintenance, fuel-saving, and real-time navigation.



Solutions segment to lead the maritime satellite communication market in 2020



As more and more commercial and government mariners are moving toward deploying satellite-based communication services, absolute communication technology is required. Solutions comprise two types of marine satellite communication VSAT and MSS. The players in the maritime satellite communication market are moving from MSS towards VSAT to offer clients with affordable communication services and increased bandwidth. Modernizing ship management systems to improve engine and systems maintenance, navigation, weather information, and cargo tracking is gaining momentum in maritime VSATapplications.



Merchant shipping segment among end-user to lead the maritime satellite communication market in 2020



Merchant shipping is mainly used for carrying passengers or cargo for commercial purposes. Owing to the necessity to operate ships efficiently, enhance overall business operation, and ensure crew loyalty and satisfaction, the crew owners are increasingly deploying maritime satellite communication systems. In recent years, satellite communication technology has become advanced, which enables ships to communicate through satellite links from anywhere globally without the help of a specialist radio officer. This technological advancement helps merchants gain higher profit through reliable communication services that maintain operational efficiency.



APAC to lead the maritime satellite communication market in 2020



The maritime satellite communication market in APAC is the largest in terms of market size and is highly fragmented based on multi-currencies and multi-languages. The region comprises a diverse range of countries, from economically and technologically advanced countries, such as the UK and Germany, to severely debt-ridden countries, such as Greece and Austria. The UK, Poland, Spain, and Germany are the leading countries in the European maritime satellite communication market. The total contactless spending has grown in these countries with the increasing circulation of contactless cards and terminals by card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard.



Research Coverage

The report segments the global maritime satellite communication market by component(solutions and services), Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), end-user, and region. The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the maritime satellite communication market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Major vendors in the global maritime satellite communication market include Inmarsat (UK), Iridium Communications (US), Thuraya (UAEHughes Network Systems (US), KVH Industries (US), Viasat (US), Speedcast (Australia), ST Engineering (Singapore), NSSLGlobal (England), Marlink (France), ORBOCOMM (US), Navarino (Greece), Network Innovations (Canada), GTMaritime (England), AST Group (UK), Isotropic Networks (Wisconsin), Norsat International (Ontario), Satcom Global (Canada), Intelsat (US), and Orbit Communication Systems (Israel).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Maritime Satellite Communication Market

4.2 Market, by Component and Region

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 New Satellite Systems and Data-Intensive Applications to Drive the Growth of the Market

5.1.1.2 Increased Technology Advancements and Less Expensive Technology Solutions

5.1.1.3 Growth in Bandwidth Requirements and Communication Needs

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Maritime Satellite Services

5.1.2.2 Reliance on High-Cost Satellite Equipment

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Broadband Connections and VSAT Connectivity

5.1.3.2 High-Throughput Satellites to Unlock Cloud and IoT Services

5.1.3.3 Unification of Satellites and Cellular Communication Technology

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Increasing Cybersecurity Attacks

5.1.4.2 Lack of Reliability and Flexibility of Satellite Communication

5.1.4.3 Coping Up With Rapidly Changing Technologies

5.2 Industry Use Cases

5.2.1 Use Case 1: Inmarsat Global Xpress Helped Eukor Car Carriers for Its Fleet of 27 Vessels

5.2.2 Use Case 2: Thuraya Helped Devor Technologies to Bring Reliable, High-Speed Internet Connection to Offshore Maritime Operator

5.2.3 Use Case 3: Viasat Helped M/Y Starfire in Delivering High-Speed Connectivity to Support Luxury Guest Experience

5.2.4 Use Case 4: NSSLGlobal Helped MOL LNG by Providing Reliable Services for Managing Fleet of 15 LNG Carriers

5.3 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.3.1 Internet of Things

5.3.2 5G



6 COVID-19 Impact on Maritime Satellite Communication Market



7 Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions



8 Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Very Small Aperture Terminal

8.3 Mobile Satellite Services



9 Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Tracking and Monitoring

9.3 Voice

9.4 Video

9.5 Data



10 Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Merchant Shipping

10.3 Fishing

10.4 Passenger Ships

10.5 Leisure Vessel

10.6 Offshore

10.7 Government

10.8 Others



11 Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Ranking of Key Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Inmarsat

13.3 Iridium Communications

13.4 Thuraya

13.5 Hughes Network Systems

13.6 KHV Industries

13.7 Viasat

13.8 Speedcast

13.9 ST Engineering

13.10 NSSLGlobal

13.11 Marlink

13.12 Orbcomm

13.13 Navarino

13.14 Network Innovations

13.15 GTMaritime

13.16 AST Group

13.17 Isotropic Networks

13.18 Norsat International

13.19 Satcom Global

13.20 Intelsat

13.21 Orbit Communication Systems

13.22 Right-To-Win

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o30de

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

