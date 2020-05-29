Global Market Analysis for Omega Ingredients 2020-2025 - Fish is the Prominent Source of Omega Ingredients

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega Ingredients Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Omega ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Omega fatty acids, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 are dietary constituents that have a major influence on human health. Omega fatty acids have received a great amount of research attention in the past decade as a nutritional food supplement.

New sources of omega-3 algae are hitting the headlines recently. Microalgae, a source rich in omega-3 and beta-carotene, has gained immense popularity among manufacturers as a sustainable source of food and fuel.

Algae omega ingredients play a key role to drive the overall market growth due to the growing demand for algae omega in infant food fortification, as they provide benefits similar to that of fish oil but have no off-odor or taste.

Key Market Trends:



Fish is the Prominent Source of Omega Ingredients



Fish source dominates the market share owing to low cost, lack of taste or smell, the convenience of use, and mild side effects, fish oil supplementations are an inexpensive, quick, and safe way of increasing an individual's omega-3 fatty acid intake, as well as for deriving omega ingredients. Cold-water fish has the highest amount of DHA and EPA, the two fatty acids closely linked to heart health. The American Heart Association recommends at least two servings per week of salmon, tuna, herring, lake trout, sardines, or similar fatty fish. According to a study conducted by the US National Institutes of Health in 2018, people with low risk of cardiovascular disease should consume fatty fish regularly to maintain the omega-3 requirement. The people who do not like fish or are allergic can opt for supplements that are not more than 1 g per day and should look for a combination of EPA-DHA, with a proper quality approval seal on the pack from US Pharmacopeia, NSF International, or ConsumerLab.com



North America Dominates the Market Share



The United States omega ingredients market is driven by innovations in the products as well as technology. The leading players are continuously investing in technological advancement, in order to get improved omega ingredient for its wider application. In October 2016, DSM launched a new process technology, 3 C technology. The technology aids the manufacturers to produce highly concentrated ingredient (up to 85%). It also provision the manufacturers the facility of customizing the combinations of EPA and DHA for its application in pharmaceutical and dietary supplements. Due to the high demand for omega ingredients, the R&D sector is pacing fast, in order to produce a better product in the market. In November 2018, ADM has expanded its high-quality product line by launching algal omega-3 powder, which will be beneficial for the product developers who are seeking ingredients that support cognitive, heart, and eye health.



Competitive Landscape



The global Omega ingredients market is highly fragmented, and key players, such as DSM, Corbion, BASF, and ADM, are facing fierce competition from local/domestic players across regions. The most notable point to be observed in the global Omega ingredients market is the effect of the strategic mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and investments. Most of the global players, such as ADM, Corbion, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF, Cellana Inc. and Polaris SA, are focusing on partnerships and expansions to increase their market shares and consumer bases, in various regions. Cellana Inc. acquired TerraVia and 44.9% stake in Bunge's' SB Renewable Oils to gain a competitive advantage in the market by increasing its commercial production facility of algae Omega-3 ingredients, primarily algal oil.



