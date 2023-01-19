Global Market for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies 2023-2033: Increased Awareness of Bacteria and Infections Brought on by COVID-19 Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of advanced antimicrobial and antibacterial coatings and technologies has come to the fore recently due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, and has greatly increased demand, especially for high touch surfaces in healthcare, retail, hotels, offices and the home.

Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price, and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. However, a significant market opportunity has arisen for companies to develop advanced coatings and surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.

Their use makes it possible to provide enhanced antimicrobial, antiviral, mold-reducing and TVOC degrading processes, that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, allowing for exceptional hygiene standards in all areas of work and life.

As a result, it is possible create a healthier living and working environment and to offer holistic solutions to people with a diminished immune system. Antimicrobial-based surface coatings prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses via infected surfaces of so called high-traffic objects, such as door and window handles in public places, hospitals, public buildings, schools, elderly homes etc.

Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:

Medical facilities and laboratories

Medical equipment;

Fabrics and clothing like face masks;

Hospital furniture;

Hotels and other public spaces;

Window glass;

Pharmaceutical labs;

Packaging;

Food packaging areas and restaurants;

Food processing equipment;

Transportation, air ducts and air ventilation systems;

Appliances;

Sporting and exercise equipment;

Containers;

Aircraft interiors and buildings;

Cruise lines and other marine vessels;

Restroom accessories;

Shower enclosures;

Handrails;

Schools and childcare facilities;

Playgrounds.

Report contents include:

Current technology and materials used in Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces. These include self-cleaning coatings, photocatalytic coatings, graphene, silicon dioxide nanoparticles, silver/nanosilver, photocatalytic coatings, zinc oxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles, hydrogels, nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, cerium oxide nanoparticles, chitosan/chitosan nanoparticles, copper particles, adaptive biomaterials, electroactive smart materials, 2D materials and antibacterial liquid metals.

Global market revenue forecasts to 2033, broken down by applications, regions, markets and types of coatings.

Analysis of end user markets for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies including:

Interiors



Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces.





Medical facilities and sensitive building applications.





Air conditioning and ventilation systems.





Hand rails.





Restroom accessories.



Medical



Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene.





Wall coatings for hospitals.





Hospital furniture.





Medical implants.





Wound dressings.





Catheters.





Pharmaceutical labs.





Fabric supplies, scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles).



Packaging



Food packaging.





Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging.





Nanosilver coatings.





Antibacterial coatings on plastic films.



Textiles



Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel.





Interior textiles.





Automotive textiles.



Food processing



Food preparation facilities.





Food packaging.





Food processing equipment.



Filtration



Water purification.





Air filtration units.



Other



Fitness equipment.





Water coolers and ice-making equipment.





Automotive interiors.





Reusable water bottles, coffee cups and shopping bags.





Consumer goods-children's toys, personal care items and appliances.

Profiles of over 200 companies. Companies profiled include Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., Bio-Fence, Covalon Technologies Ltd., EnvisionSQ, Fusion Bionic GmbH, GrapheneCA, Halomine, HeiQ Materials, Integricote, Kastus, MedicFibers, Nano Came Co. Ltd., Nanosono, NanoTouch Materials, Nanoveu, NBD Nanotechnologies, NitroPep, OrganoClick, PPG, Reactive Surfaces and Spartha Medical SAS



Key Topics Covered:





1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN ANTI-MICROBIAL COATINGS

4.1 Metallic-based coatings

4.2 Polymer-based coatings

4.3 Antimicrobial nanomaterials

4.4 Organic nanoparticles

4.4.1 Types and properties

4.5 Nanocoatings

4.6 Nanosilver and silver-ion antimicrobial coatings and additives

4.7 Photocatalytic coatings (Titanium Dioxide)

4.8 Zinc oxide coatings and additives

4.9 Quaternary ammonium silane

4.10 Bio-based antimicrobial coatings

4.12 Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs)

4.13 Hydrogels

4.14 Antibacterial liquid metals

4.15 Two-dimensional (2D) materials

4.16 Hydrophobic and hydrophilic coatings and surfaces

4.17 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

4.18 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

4.19 Other advanced antimicrobial materials and additives in coatings





5 ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY

6 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

6.1 HOUSEHOLD AND INDOOR SURFACES

6.1.1 Market drivers and trends

6.1.2 Applications

6.1.3 Global market size

6.2 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

6.2.1 Market drivers and trends

6.2.2 Applications

6.2.2.1 Medical surfaces and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

6.2.2.2 Wound dressings

6.2.2.3 Medical equipment and instruments

6.2.2.4 Fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles)

6.2.2.5 Medical implants

6.2.3 Global market size

6.3 CLOTHING AND TEXTILES

6.3.1 Market drivers and trends

6.3.2 Applications

6.3.2.1 Antimicrobial clothing

6.3.3 Global market size

6.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING

6.4.1 Market drivers and trends

6.4.2 Applications

6.4.2.1 Antimicrobial coatings in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces

6.4.2.2 Antimicrobial coatings and films in food packaging

6.4.3 Global market size

6.5 OTHER MARKETS

6.5.1 Automotive and transportation interiors

6.5.2 Water and air filtration

7 ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND TECHNOLOGIES COMPANIES (203 companies)

8 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA

9 REFERENCES

