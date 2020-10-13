Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces to 2030 in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Latest Technology Developments

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces provides an in-depth market analysis of Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest technology developments.

Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. The pandemic, however, has created a significant market opportunity for companies to develop Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1:1 Advanced and smart coatings

1:1:1 Advantages

1:1:2 Properties

1:1:3 Applications

1:2 Advanced antimicrobial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces

1:2:1 Mode of action

1:2:2 Self-cleaning antibacterial coatings and surfaces

1:2:2:1 Bionic self-cleaning coatings

1:2:2:2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

1:2:2:3 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings

1:2:3 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

1:2:4 Nanomaterials

1:2:5 Cleanliness of indoor and public areas driving demand for antimicrobials

1:2:6 Application in healthcare environments

1:2:6:1 COVID-19 and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

1:2:6:2 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

1:2:6:3 Facemask coatings

1:2:6:4 Wipe on coatings

1:2:6:5 Long-term mitigation of surface contamination with nanocoatings

1:3 Global market size and opportunity to 2030

1:3:1 End-user markets for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces.

1:3:2 Global forecast for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings to 2030

1:4 Market and technical challenges

1:5 Market drivers and trends

1:6 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings

1:6:1 Hydrophilic coatings

1:6:2 Hydrophobic coatings

1:6:2:1 Properties

1:6:2:2 Application in facemasks

1:7 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

1:7:1 Properties

1:7:1:1 Antibacterial use

1:8 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

1:8:1 SLIPS

1:8:2 Covalent bonding

1:8:3 Step-growth graft polymerization

1:9 Self-healing antimicrobial coatings

1:9:1 Extrinsic self-healing

1:9:1:1 Capsule-based

1:9:1:2 Vascular self-healing

1:9:2 Intrinsic self-healing

1:9:3 Healing volume



2 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN BACTERICIDAL & VIRICIDAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

2:1 Metallic-based coatings

2:2 Polymer-based coatings

2:3 GRAPHENE

2:3:1 Properties

2:3:2 Graphene oxide

2:3:2:1 Anti-bacterial activity

2:3:2:2 Anti-viral activity

2:3:3 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)

2:3:4 Application in Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces

2:4 SILICON DIOXIDE/SILICA NANOPARTICLES

2:5 SILVER AND NANOSILVER

2:6 PHOTOCATALYTIC COATINGS (TITANIUM DIOXIDE)

2:7 ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES

2:8 HYDROGELS

2:9 NANOCELLULOSE (CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS AND CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS)

2:10 CARBON NANOTUBES

2:11 FULLERENES

2:12 CHITOSAN NANOPARTICLES

2:13 COPPER NANOPARTICLES

2:14 OTHER NANOPARTICLES

2:14:1 Gold nanoparticles

2:14:2 Cerium oxide nanoparticles

2:15 ADAPTIVE BIOMATERIALS

2:16 ANTIMICROBIAL PEPTIDES (AMP) COATINGS

2:17 ANTIBACTERIAL LIQUID METALS

3 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED BACTERICIDAL & VIRICIDAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

3:1 HOUSEHOLD AND INDOOR SURFACES

3:1:1 Market drivers and trends

3:1:2 Applications

3:1:2:1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean

3:1:2:2 Indoor pollutants and air quality

3:1:3 Global market size

3:2 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

3:2:1 Market drivers and trends

3:2:2 Applications

3:2:2:1 Medical surfaces

3:2:2:2 Wound dressings

3:2:2:3 Medical equipment and instruments

3:2:2:4 Fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles)

3:2:2:5 Medical implants

3:2:3 Global market size

3:3 CLOTHING AND TEXTILES

3:3:1 Market drivers and trends

3:3:2 Applications

3:3:2:1 Antimicrobial clothing

3:3:3 Global market size

3:4 FOOD & BEVERAGE PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING

3:4:1 Market drivers and trends

3:4:2 Applications

3:4:2:1 Antimicrobial coatings in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces

3:4:2:2 Antimicrobial coatings and films in food packaging

3:4:3 Global market size

3:5 OTHER MARKETS

3:5:1 Automotive and transportation interiors

3:5:2 Water and air filtration



4 ADVANCED BACTERICIDAL AND VIRICIDAL COATINGS COMPANIES 132 (128 COMPANY PROFILES)

5 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA

6 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

