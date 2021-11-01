Global Market for Chemical Protective Clothing Predicted to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% Between 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Protective Clothing: Safeguarding Worker Health and Safety" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemical protective clothing market is set to grow faster than many other performance apparel segments, according to this 41-page report Chemical Protective Clothing: Safeguarding Worker Health and Safety.

During 2021-26, the market for chemical protective clothing is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

This forecast is based partly on expectations of rapid industrialisation in many parts of the world and partly on expectations of significant growth in the number of life-threatening incidents involving hazardous materials, including chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies, outbreaks of disease and industrial accidents.

Another major factor behind the forecasts of strong growth will be the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and increased pressure on employers to provide suitable personal protective equipment (PPE) to workers.

In fact, the pandemic has raised awareness of the importance of PPE, and such awareness will be a major driving force behind the market's future growth.

A further factor behind the strong growth forecasts is the transportation of hazardous materials. In the USA, such transportation is said to be so common that there is a high threat of an accident in which hazardous materials are involved. In 2020 alone, there were 71 injuries and deaths as a result of the transportation of hazardous materials -- which is striking given that there was a slump in transportation during the year as a result of measures taken to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a growing threat of cyber attacks which could cause chemical leaks or explosions. In 2020 an audit carried out by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) concluded that thousands of US chemical facilities are vulnerable to such attacks and, in response, governments around the world have stepped up funding of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.

The US government, in particular, has led the way in this respect. Under the auspices of the US Department of Homeland Security, it has been providing funds to assist "efforts in preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to and recovering from acts of terrorism and other threats" and a substantial proportion of these funds have been provided for chemical protective clothing and equipment.

In order to maintain preparedness for incidents involving the accidental release of hazardous materials, whatever the cause, there has been a rising sense of urgency in developing protective clothing for emergency responders.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to greater recognition of brands of chemical protective fabrics which are used in the manufacture of workwear for firefighters, medical staff, the military and those who are directly involved with the handling of chemicals on a regular basis. Such brands include: KleenGuard, which is supplied by Kimberly-Clark; Tychem, which is supplied by DuPont; and Tyvek, which is also supplied by DuPont.

Among suppliers of chemical protective clothing, there are a number of companies with long-established reputations and commanding market positions. For example, the market for single-use chemical protective garments is dominated by 3M, DuPont and Kimberly-Clark while much of the market for reusable chemical protective garments is dominated by Ansell, Drager and Respirex International (Respirex). Furthermore, the positions of these companies look set to remain strong as demand for chemical protective clothing is expected to remain favourable.

Looking to the future, product innovations will play a pivotal role in driving market growth -- including those based on integrating smart technologies into chemical protective ensembles which will enable wearers to optimise their performances by quickly gauging their workplace hazards and their own physiological states.

Companies Mentioned

KleenGuard

Tychem

Tyvek

3M

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark

Ansell

Drager

Respirex International (Respirex)



Key Topics Covered:

APPLICATIONS OF CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

THE NEED FOR CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Health threatening incidents

Rising incidence of biological hazards

Rising incidence of cyber attacks

Health and safety regulations

CHEMICALS AND THEIR HAZARDS

Toxic industrial chemicals

Chemical warfare agents

KEY PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS OF CHEMICAL

PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Chemical penetration

Chemical permeation

Chemical degradation

Abrasion

Other performance features

MATERIALS USED TO PRODUCE CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE

CLOTHING

Nonwoven fabrics

SMS polypropylene nonwoven fabrics

Nonwoven fabrics coated with or laminated to microporous films

Flash spun polyethylene nonwoven fabrics

Woven fabrics

Impermeable materials

TYPES, METHOD OF SELECTION AND CLASSIFICATION OF

CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Types of chemical protective clothing

Single-use garments

Limited-use garments

Reusable garments

Selection of chemical protective clothing

Classification of chemical protective clothing

CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING ENSEMBLES

Design of chemical protective clothing

Accessories used for chemical protection

STANDARDS FOR CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

SPECIALISTS IN CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING AND EXAMPLES OF THEIR PRODUCTS

3M : protective coveralls

: protective coveralls Alpha Solway : Chemcre8

: Chemcre8 Ansell: AlphaTec

Asatex: CaseONE

Delta Plus: Deltatek 5000

Drager: CPS 5900

DuPont: Tychem and Tyvek

Honeywell: Ne-Hon 5+

International Enviroguard: MicroGuard

Kappler: Frontline 500

Kimberly-Clark: KleenGuard A20 coveralls

Lakeland Industries: Interceptor Plus

Respirex International (Respirex): GLS 300C

MSA Safety: SavOx

OUTLOOK

List of tables

List of figures





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ycp7se



Source: Textiles Intelligence Ltd.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

