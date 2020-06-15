Global Market for CRISPR Technology by End User, Application, Region and Key Company Profiles
Jun 15, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Technology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad, covering the applications of CRISPR in medicine, drug therapy and agriculture. The market for CRISPR technology is broken down by application and end user. Revenue forecasts from 2018-2023 are given for each end user category and application with estimated value derived from the revenue of the companies' total revenues.
This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for CRISPR technology with respect to prominent strategic initiatives. Furthermore, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
The Report Includes:
- 45 data tables and 35 additional tables
- An overview of global CRISPR market, discussion on CRISPR interference technique and its potential application in alteration of germline in animal, human and other organisms
- Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global CRISPR market and evaluation of its current market size, and market forecast
- Comparative study on CRISPR with TALE and ZFN nuclease as a gene editing tool and discussion on its higher adaptability over other nucleases
- Information on congenital anomalies, its prevalence, causes and its relation to mortality rate
- Knowledge about Cell Line Engineering, CRISPR Plasmid, Genetic Engineering, GRNA Database/Gene Library and Human Stem Cells
- Insights into regulatory framework and investment analysis
- Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and their detailed company profiles, including Caribou Biosciences, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Precision Biosciences, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- CRISPR: Genetic Editing
- Pros of Genetic Editing
- CRISPR Development Phases
- Discovery of CRISPR
- Discovery of Cas9 and PAM
- Hypothesis: Adaptive Immunity
- Adaptive Immunity
- Spacer Sequences: gRNAs
- CRISPR Acts on DNA Targets
- Cas9 Cleaves Target DNA
- tracrRNA for Cas9 Systems
- CRISPR Systems in Other Species
- Cas9-Mediated Cleavage
- CRISPR-Cas9: Genome Editing
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S. Regulation and Oversight
- NIH Guidelines
- U.S. FDA
- Ethical Considerations
- Regulatory Issues
- Regulations of Human Germline Edits
- Global Regulations
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Overview of CRISPR Technology Intellectual Property (IP) and Licensing Structure
- Industry Drivers
- CRISPR versus Disease
- Government Funding
- CRISPR in Other Fields
- Industry Restraints
- Alternative Technologies
- Industry Challenges
- Patent Issues
Chapter 4 Industry Structure
- Commercial Therapeutics
- Correcting Genetic Errors
- Microbes
- Healthier Food
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Cellectis
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Sangamo Therapeutics
Chapter 6 Global Market for CRISPR Technology by End User
- Academic Institutes
- Research and Development Institutes
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
Chapter 7 Global Market for CRISPR Technology by Application
- Cell Line Engineering
- CRISPR Plasmid
- Genetic Engineering
- GRNA Databases/Gene Libraries
- Human Stem Cells
Chapter 8 Global Market for CRISPR Technology by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- UK
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Caribou Biosciences
- Crispr Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- Genscript
- Horizon Discovery Plc
- Integrated Dna Technologies
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- New England Biolabs Inc.
- Origene Technologies
- Precision Biosciences
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Transposagenbio Biophramaceuticals (Hera Biolabs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65nrk3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets