Global Market for Expanded Polystyrene: Middle East and Africa Forecast to Experience Growth in Demand

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expanded Polystyrene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (White, Grey), by Application (Construction, Automotive, Packaging), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global expanded polystyrene market size is projected to reach approximately USD 13.66 billion by 2027. It is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The high number of millennials and nuclear families along with increasing disposable income is anticipated to positively impact the consumption of single use expanded polystyrene (EPS) containers provided by food outlets and takeaway stations. These factors are expected to significantly drive the EPS market.



In addition, innovation in the automotive sector including light weight and fuel efficient car manufacturing is anticipated to propel to the demand for expanded polystyrene over the forecast period. The demand for EPS in the packaging industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The high rate of manufacturing capabilities across developing nations, rising exports, and future growth of e-commerce business are some of the factors projected to continue driving the demand for packaging products over the next nine years, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the EPS market.



The rise in inward migration in regions like Europe and North America will eventually increase the rate of residence complexes aided by employment and spending capabilities among consumers, which will surge the growth of construction sector as well as fuel the demand for expanded polystyrene over the projected period. Rising awareness regarding green building and encouragement from governments for its adoption is anticipated to fuel the demand for EPS in the forthcoming years.



Further key findings from the repot suggest:

Demand for EPS in North America will surge in accordance with growth in automotive and packaging sector. Mature markets such as U.S. have expanding client requests, greater interest in terms of innovations, as well as implementation of designs, which is anticipated to further drive the growth

Middle East and Africa is expected to witness significant rise in demand with rising focus on exports of apparels, citrus fruits, foodstuffs, electronic equipment, and jewelry

White EPS demand will increase over the projected period as emerging markets are investing on developing manufacturing and packaging plants for global and domestic trade

Grey EPS is set to witness a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 in terms of revenue on account of its application in construction of residential buildings. The properties of insulation derived from graphite mixed expanded polystyrene is a key driver for its growth

Some of the key players operating in the expanded polystyrene market are BASF, SABIC, DOW chemicals, NOVA Chemicals, TOTAL SA, Versalis S.P.A., Unipol Holland BV, Ravago group, Alpek S.A.B. De Cv, Styrochem, Brodr Sunde group, Synthos SA, Sunpor Kunststoff GMBH, Kaneka Corporation, and ACH foam technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 EPS Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material trends

3.5 Technical overview

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Montgomery council, Maryland.

3.6.2 San Luis Obispo Municipal Code

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.8 Market Driver Analysis

3.9 Market restraint analysis

3.10 PESTEL Analysis

3.11 EPS market Porter's analysis



Chapter 4 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2027

4.2 Grey

4.3 White



Chapter 5 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2027

5.2 Packaging

5.3 Construction

5.4 Automotive

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Expanded Polystyrene Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2027

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 CSA

6.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive landscape

8.2 Vendor Landscape

8.3 Competitive Environment

8.4 Company Market Positioning



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



ACH Foam Technologies

Alpek, S.A.B. De Cv,

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

PJSC Sibur Holding

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

Synbra Holding BV

Synthos S.A.

Total S.A.

Brdr. Sunde Group

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Styrochem

The Ravago Group.

Unipol Holland BV.

Versalis S.P.A.

SABIC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbb82

