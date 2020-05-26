Global Market for Fecal Occult Testing 2020-2024

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fecal Occult Testing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fecal occult testing market is poised to grow by $ 75.15 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on the fecal occult testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of CRC. This study identifies the increasing number of government initiatives for CRC screening tests as another prime reason driving the fecal occult testing market growth during the next few years.



The fecal occult testing market market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The fecal occult testing market covers the following areas:

Fecal occult testing market sizing

Fecal occult testing market forecast

Fecal occult testing market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fecal occult testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Biohit Oyj, bioMrieux SA, Danaher Corp., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the fecal occult testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Physicians' office laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Biohit Oyj

bioMrieux SA

Danaher Corp.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc9eu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

