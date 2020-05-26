Global Market for Fecal Occult Testing 2020-2024
May 26, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fecal Occult Testing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fecal occult testing market is poised to grow by $ 75.15 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on the fecal occult testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of CRC. This study identifies the increasing number of government initiatives for CRC screening tests as another prime reason driving the fecal occult testing market growth during the next few years.
The fecal occult testing market market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.
The fecal occult testing market covers the following areas:
- Fecal occult testing market sizing
- Fecal occult testing market forecast
- Fecal occult testing market industry analysis.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fecal occult testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Biohit Oyj, bioMrieux SA, Danaher Corp., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Also, the fecal occult testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Physicians' office laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Biohit Oyj
- bioMrieux SA
- Danaher Corp.
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Epigenomics AG
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Quidel Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc9eu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article