Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles: Forecasts for Major World Regions To 2032

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is one of the most comprehensive and timely reports on the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market. The report provides detailed data on the sales of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles from their initial commercial launch through 2019. It provides market forecasts for the major world regions through 2032. The report discusses automaker strategies and provides in-depth profiles of the automakers producing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles or those who could potentially enter this market.

Since 2014, the world has been witnessing a slow but steady transition to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for the mass market. In 2014, when the first sales/leases of fuel cell vehicles took place, the U.S. led the field. The Asia-Pacific region took the lead in sales/leases in 2015 and 2016, but the U.S. became the top seller in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, Nexo had a phenomenal uptake of these vehicles in South Korea, propelling Asia-Pacific to the top spot.



Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have entered the commercialization phase in sixteen countries in Europe and Middle East as well as in two Asia-Pacific countries (South Korea and Japan) and two countries in North America (U.S. and Canada). These vehicles are now being introduced in China and Latin America. China, in particular, will emerge as a major market for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the next few years.



More than 18 thousand hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were sold/leased globally by year-end 2019. In 2020, the rollout of these vehicles has begun accelerating. With zero-emission capability, these vehicles represent the future of the automobile. Information Trends projects that cumulatively, 6.56 million hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will be sold/leased globally between 2014 and 2032.



Three major automakers, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai, are already selling these vehicles to the general public. The market will become more competitive as Mercedes-Benz begins selling its fuel cell vehicle in the public domain. The vehicle is currently being provided as a rental in Germany, and it is being sold to select clients.



Volkswagen and BMW are getting ready to join the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle bandwagon, with launches in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In addition, the rollout of these vehicles from Chinese automakers, SAIC and Grove, is imminent.



The sales/leases have been slow in the beginning primarily due to the prohibitive costs of fuel cell vehicles and the absence of robust hydrogen fueling infrastructures. However, the costs of these vehicles are gradually coming down, and hydrogen fueling infrastructures are beginning to take shape. This is propelling a faster growth of these vehicles.



Current customers of these vehicles include vehicle fleets, government agencies and early adopters. Until a critical mass of customers is reached in the 2020s, the market will remain confined to early adopters and affluent segments of society.



By 2025, sufficient hydrogen fueling infrastructures will be in place in several regions of the world, giving an initial boost to the market for these vehicles. As fueling infrastructures further expand in the second half of 2020s, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will begin to garner greater market acceptance, resulting in even faster market penetration.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Summary and Scope



2 Hydrogen FCVs

2.1 Hydrogen FCVs vs. BEVs

2.2 Classification of Hydrogen FCVs

2.3 Pros and Cons of Hydrogen FCVs



3 Factors Impacting Growth of FCVs

3.1 Regulatory Requirements

3.2 Availability of Hydrogen

3.3 Single Fueling Standard

3.4 Government Support

3.5 Hydrogen Station Costs and Availability



4 FCV Launches

4.1 Market Push

4.2 Vehicle Rollouts

4.3 Upcoming Launches

4.4 Delayed or Uncertain Launches

4.5 Automakers with Hydrogen FCV Expertise

4.6 Vehicles with Range Extenders



5 Sales/Leases

5.1 Global Sales/Leases

5.2 APAC Sales/Leases

5.3 EMEA Sales/Leases

5.4 Americas Sales/Leases



6 APAC FCV Launches



7 EMEA FCV Launches



8 Americas FCV Launches

8.1 U.S. Federal-Level Activity

8.2 U.S. State-Level Activity



9 Industry Collaboration

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global and Inter-Regional Initiatives

9.3 U.S. National Initiatives

9.4 Western U.S. Initiatives

9.5 Eastern U.S. Initiatives

9.6 Canadian Initiatives

9.7 EMEA Initiatives

9.8 APAC Initiatives

9.9 Automaker Partnerships

10 Automaker Profiles



11 FCVs Sales/Revenue Forecast

11.1 Unit Sales/Leases Forecast

11.2 Revenue Forecast



12 Conclusions

12.1 Market Launches

12.2 Hydrogen FCVs and BEVs

12.3 Role of Governments

12.4 FCVs Ecosystem

12.5 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned



BMW

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Ford

General Motors

Grove Hydrogen Automotive

Honda

Hyundai

Kia

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mazda

Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan

Pininfarina S.p.A.

PSA Group

Renault

Riversimple Movement Ltd.

Ronn Motor Group

SAIC Motor

Suzuki Motors

Symbio

Tata Motors

Toyota

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qlql2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

