Global Market for Intensive Care Units 2020-2024: Segmented by Type and Geographic Landscape
Apr 24, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intensive Care Unit Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the intensive care unit market provides a comprehensive analysis and looks at the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is being driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing partnerships across the value chain to improve hospital infrastructure.
The intensive care unit market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.
The intensive care unit market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Hardware
- Software and services
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the growing need for ICU ventilators as one of the prime reasons driving the intensive care unit market growth over the next few years.
The intensive care unit market covers the following areas:
- Intensive care unit market sizing
- Intensive care unit market forecast
- Intensive care unit market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intensive care unit market vendors that include Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., iMDsoft Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Stryker Corp. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Software and services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- General Electric Co.
- iMDsoft Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Stryker Corp.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lem4d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article