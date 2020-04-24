Global Market for Intensive Care Units 2020-2024: Segmented by Type and Geographic Landscape

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intensive Care Unit Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the intensive care unit market provides a comprehensive analysis and looks at the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is being driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing partnerships across the value chain to improve hospital infrastructure.



The intensive care unit market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.



The intensive care unit market is segmented as below:



By Type

Hardware

Software and services

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing need for ICU ventilators as one of the prime reasons driving the intensive care unit market growth over the next few years.



The intensive care unit market covers the following areas:

Intensive care unit market sizing

Intensive care unit market forecast

Intensive care unit market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intensive care unit market vendors that include Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., iMDsoft Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Stryker Corp. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Software and services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

iMDsoft Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

Appendix



