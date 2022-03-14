Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022: Focus on Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC), Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) and Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanocellulose (NC) market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent, North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditional business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.

Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physicochemical properties, from size to crystallinity. The most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan and on the pilot-scale

These bio-based materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

Nanocellulose (NC) can be derived from a multitude of abundant cellulosic biomass sources such as wood pulp, agricultural crops, organic waste, as well as from bacteria. Properties including high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and high aspect ratio make it attractive to a wide range of markets, from medical to construction to aerospace. As nanocellulose originates from renewable matter, its potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in films, coatings, composites, and packaging are particularly interesting in the wake of current political and societal movements towards the reduction of plastic consumption.

Most of the NC being developed for commercial purposes is in the form of CNF. Currently, many NC-based applications are at an early stage, with some applications already commercially available, mainly in Japan.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on nanocellulose currently available. Profiling over 120 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by nanocellulose.

A must-have for anyone interested in the business and investment opportunities in nanocellulose, The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2022 contains:

Tabular data on current nanocellulose products

Market assessment by nanocellulose type: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC)

Assessment of nanocellulose by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanocellulose, technology drawbacks, competing materials, estimated consumption of nanocellulose to 2030 and main OEMs in each market with potential interest in nanocellulose for product integration

Graphical depictions of nanocellulose applications by market

In depth-assessment of nanocellulose producer and distributor pricing in 2022

Global market for nanocellulose in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2032

In-depth profiles of nanocellulose producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Oji and many more

94 cellulose nanofiber company profiles

18 cellulose nanocrystal company profiles

13 bacterial nanocellulose company profiles

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand

