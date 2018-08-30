Global Market for Nanocoatings 2018: Estimated Market Revenues to 2027 by Market and Applications
19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Nanocoatings, 19th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Nanocoatings examines a market that is already providing significant economic, hygiene and environmental benefit for sectors such as consumer electronics, construction, medicine & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, infrastructure and aviation.
The incorporation of nanomaterials into thin films, coatings and surfaces leads to new functionalities, completely innovative characteristics and the possibility to achieve multi-functional coatings and smart coatings.
The use of nanomaterials also results in performance enhancements in wear, corrosion-wear, fatigue and corrosion resistant coatings. Nanocoatings demonstrate significant enhancement in outdoor durability and vastly improved hardness and flexibility compared to traditional coatings.
Nanocoatings covered include:
- Anti-fingerprint
- Anti-microbial
- Anti-corrosion
- Abrasion & wear-resistant
- Barrier
- Smart
- Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean
- Self-cleaning
- Photocatalytic
- UV-Resistant
- Thermal barrier
- Flame retardant
- Anti-icing & deicing
- Anti-reflective
- Self-healing.
Key Topics Covered:
- Size in value for the nanocoatings market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2027.
- Size in value for the End-user industries for nanocoatings and growth during the forecast period.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- The regional markets for nanocoatings .
- Market outlook for 2018.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocoatings, by type and markets.
- The latest trends in nanostructured surface treatments and coatings.
- Benefits of nanocoatings, by markets and applications
- Addressable markets for nanocoatings, by nanocoatings type and industry
- Estimated market revenues for nanocoatings to 2027, by market and applications
- Functional and smart nanocoatings applications.
- 330 company profiles including products and target markets.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/47rlv6/global_market_for?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article