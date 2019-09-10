Global Market for Nanotextiles 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanotextiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Market for Nanotextiles broadly encompasses:

Nanocoated/finished textiles (e.g. anti-bacterial nanocoatings, self-cleaning, flame retardant nanoclays). Most nano-enabled textiles on the market fall into this category.

Nanocomposite textiles fibre materials (e.g. CNTs integrated into manufacture for enhanced strength; smart textiles with sensor elements; conductive textiles; shape memory textiles).

Nanofiber textiles (electrospun nanofibers for protection, conductivity, etc.)

Nano-based non-wovens (e.g. barrier nanofilm integrated into layers).

E-textiles/wearable electronics incorporating nanomaterials.

The development of high value-added products such as smart fabrics, wearable consumer and medical devices and protective textiles has increased rapidly in the last decade. Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials have led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.

Report contents include:

Markets and applications of nanotextiles including wearable electronics, E-textiles, apparel, sportswear, footwear, medical textiles and industrial textiles.

Nanomaterials utilized in nanotextiles including graphene, carbon nanotubes, nanocellulose, metal oxide nanomaterials, nanosilver, nanofibers and nanocoatings.

Market drivers and trends

Nanotextles industrial collaborations and licence agreements

Global market revenues for nanotextiles to 2030 by applications and nanomaterials types.

Advantages of nanomaterials in textiles.

Market and technical challenges for nanotextiles.

Recent commercial activity.

78 nanotextiles producer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Properties of nanomaterials

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 NANOMATERIALS IN TEXTILES

2.1.1 Recent growth

2.1.2 Future growth

2.1.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

2.1.4 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

2.2 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

2.2.1 Reduction in size, appearance and cost of sensors for wearables

2.2.2 Growth in the wearable electronics market

2.2.3 Need for improved conductivity

2.2.4 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

2.2.5 Need for flexible and stretchable advanced materials

2.2.6 Need for thermal management materials

2.2.7 Growth in the market for anti-microbial textiles

2.2.8 Need to improve the properties of cloth or fabric materials

2.2.9 Environmental

2.2.10 Increase in demand for UV protection textiles and apparel

2.2.11 Need for biodegradable sanitary products

2.2.12 Increasing demand for smart fitness clothing

2.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

2.4 GLOBAL MARKETS FOR NANOTEXTILES, BY NANOMATERIALS AND APPLICATIONS

3 MARKETS FOR NANOTEXTILES

3.1 Smart textiles

3.2 Wearable electronics

3.2.1 Wearable sensors

3.2.2 Wearable gas sensors

3.2.3 Wearable strain sensors

3.2.4 Wearable tactile sensors

3.2.5 Industrial monitoring

3.2.6 Military

3.3 Conductive inks

3.3.1 Nanoparticle ink

3.3.2 Conductive Filaments

3.3.3 Conductive films, foils and grids

3.3.4 Inkjet printing in flexible electronics

3.3.5 Printed heaters

3.4 Apparel and sportswear

3.5 Footwear

3.6 Medical textiles and wearables

3.6.1 Nanomaterials-based devices

3.6.2 Printable, flexible and stretchable health monitors

3.6.2.1 Patch-type skin sensors

3.6.2.2 Skin temperature monitoring

3.6.2.3 Hydration sensors

3.6.2.4 Wearable sweat sensors

3.7 Printed batteries for textiles

3.8 Solar energy harvesting textiles

4 GRAPHENE IN NANOTEXTILES

4.1 Applications

4.2 Apparel and sportswear

4.3 Footwear

4.4 Industrial textiles

4.5 Electronic textiles/wearables

4.5.1 Conductive yarns

4.5.1.1 Flexible graphene batteries

4.6 Conductive coatings

5 CARBON NANOTUBES IN NANOTEXTILES

5.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

5.1.1 Properties

5.2 Single-walled nanotubes (SWCNT)

5.3 Applications

5.3.1 Flame retardant coatings

5.4 Anti-static textiles

5.5 SWNCTS in wearables

6 NANOCELLULOSE IN NANOTEXTILES

6.1 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

6.2 Advantages of nanocellulose

6.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

6.4 Sanitary products

6.5 Hygiene and absorbent products

6.6 Wearable electronics

7 NANOFIBERS IN NANOTEXTILES

7.1 Applications

7.2 Protective textiles

7.3 E-textiles

8 NANOSILVER IN NANOTEXTILES

8.1 Anti-bacterial textiles and wound dressings

8.2 Silver nanowires in conductive textiles

8.2.1 Silver flake

8.2.2 Silver (Ag) nanoparticle ink

8.2.2.1 Conductivity

8.2.3 Silver nanowires

9 NANOCOATINGS IN NANOTEXTILES

9.1 Types of nanocoatings in textiles

9.2 Anti-bacterial nanocoatings in textiles

9.3 Self-cleaning nanocoatings in textiles

9.3.1 Hydrophilic coatings

9.3.2 Hydrophobic coatings

9.3.2.1 Properties

9.3.3 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

9.3.3.1 Properties

9.4 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

9.4.1 SLIPS

9.5 UV-resistant nanocoatings in textiles

9.6 Protective textiles

10 NANOTEXTILES COMPANY PROFILES

11 REFERENCES



