Global Market for Natural & Organic Personal Care Products Analysis, Featuring Players Apivita, Aveda, The Body Shop, The Honest Company, L'Oreal, Planet Organic and More

The global market for natural & organic personal care products is continuing to follow a positive trajectory. Although the coronavirus pandemic has dampened growth rates, consumer demand for natural and organic products remains strong.

Europe and North America have the largest market for natural & organic personal care products. However, the highest growth is occurring in the Asian market. Many Asian brands are launching natural & organic products to meet growing consumer appetite for 'clean beauty' products. Distribution is increasing in retail and non-retail outlets in Asian countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the North American market the most. The temporary closure of department stores, beauty retailers, as well as salons & spas has stifled product sales. Most sales are still from natural food shops, such as Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's and Natural Grocers.

The 2nd edition report has been prepared by continuously researching the natural & organic products industry for over 15 years. Expert analysis, trends, and insights are given for the natural personal care products market. Growth projections and forecasts are given for the leading geographic regions, as well as business openings.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction & Product Definitions



2. Research Methodology



3. The Global Natural Personal Care Products Market

4. The North American Natural Personal Care Products Market

5. The European Natural Personal Care Products Market

6. The Asian Natural Personal Care Products Market

7. Strategic Recommendations

Regional Markets

Marketing Strategies

Future Growth Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Apivita

AmorePacific

Aveda

Basic

Bare Escentuals

Beiersdorf

Biocoop

The Body Shop

Burt's Bees

Canus Goat's Milk

Carrefour

Caudalie

Colgate-Palmolive

CosmeBio

Coop Switzerland

Dennree

DISNA

Davines

Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps

Dr. Organic

DM Drogerie-Markt

EO Products

Ecocert

The Environmental Working Group

The Estee Lauder Companies

ebl Naturkost

Garnier

H&M

Hain Celestial

The Honest Company

Jasmin Skincare

Jurlique

Just Life Group

KI NutriCare

Kiss My Face

Korres Natural Products

L'Erbolario

L'Oreal

Laverana

Lea Nature Group

Logocos

Mademoiselle Bio

Mountain Valley Springs

Natura Siberica

Natural Products Association

Natracare Bodywise

Natrue

Naturalia

Nature.Cos

Neal's Yard Remedies

Nutraceutical Corporation

Panpuri

Planet Organic

Procter & Gamble

Rocher Group

Sangster's Health Centres

Soil Association

Shiseido

Tarte Cosmetics

Trader Joe's

Unilever

Veritas

WALA Heilmittel

Whole Foods Market

Weleda

Yes To Ltd.

Yogi House

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nulxmj

