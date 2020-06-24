Global Market for Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textiles (2015-2030): Updated to Reflect Developments Arising from the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market is expected to decline from $6,570 billion in 2019 to $6,378.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $7,673.3 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market. Africa was the smallest region in the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market.



Manufacturing in paper, plastic and rubber industries is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. For instance, sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films. Major companies offering sensor technology for plastics, textile and paper industries are SENSIT, Baumer and Hansford sensors.



Report Scope



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market section of the report gives context. It compares the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Trends And Strategies

8. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Apparel And Leather Products

Furniture

General Manufacturing

Paper Products

Plastics And Rubber Products

Printing And Related Support Activities

Textile

Wood Products

11. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Segments

11.1. Global Apparel And Leather Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Global Furniture Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.3. Global General Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. Global Paper Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.5. Global Plastics And Rubber Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.6. Global Printing And Related Support Activities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.7. Global Textile Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

11.8. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Metrics

12.1. Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global

Companies Mentioned



IKEA

NIKE

Bridgestone

Christian Dior SE

H&M

