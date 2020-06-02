Global Market for Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Leading Players Abbott Laboratories, bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Danaher Corp
Jun 02, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is poised to grow by USD 0.89 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising demand for POCT, increasing geriatric population and government initiatives to control and prevent influenza. This study identifies the rising technological advancements in diagnostics as another driver of market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing R&D investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes
The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market covers the following areas:
- Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market sizing
- Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market forecast
- Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rapid influenza diagnostic tests market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- RIDTs for influenza A - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RIDTs for influenza B - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Homecare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMrieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Quidel Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
