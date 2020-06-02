Global Market for Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Leading Players Abbott Laboratories, bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Danaher Corp

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is poised to grow by USD 0.89 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising demand for POCT, increasing geriatric population and government initiatives to control and prevent influenza. This study identifies the rising technological advancements in diagnostics as another driver of market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing R&D investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The rapid influenza diagnostic tests market covers the following areas:

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market sizing

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market forecast

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rapid influenza diagnostic tests market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

RIDTs for influenza A - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RIDTs for influenza B - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic and research centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Homecare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plbnck

