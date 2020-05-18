Global Market for School & Campus Security 2020-2025, Segmented by Technologies, End-Users and Geography

DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School & Campus Security Market - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing rates of terror attacks, mass shootings and other fatal incidents which have targeted civilians in the past decade have highlighted the rising need for implementation of security solutions in schools and campuses. School and campus security technology refers to tools and systems that are used to monitor campus activity, to detect irregular/worrisome behavior and/or individuals, to deploy physical protective solutions at the time of a dangerous incident, and to communicate with all stakeholders in such situations. Mass shootings, particularly those carried out on school properties, have increased in the U.S. and has made the U.S. the primary regional player in the global school & campus security technology market, as schools and campuses across the country look to deploy and upgrade security systems on their premises.



At this point, most schools in the US and Europe have implemented some level of security measures, but most are relatively low-tech and leave room for much technological improvement. As the U.S. market is already relatively mature and constitutes the largest share of the world market, the global school & campus security market is expected to grow at a moderate rate.

This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans. Given the highly fragmented market, the report addresses the multiple facets and complexity of the school & campus security market. The market data is analyzed through 4 key perspectives: 4 regional markets, 16 national markets, 5 technology markets, and 2 end-user markets.



The School and Campus Security Market size data is analyzed via 4 independent key perspectives.



By 5 Technologies:

Access Control

Video Surveillance

Metal Detectors & Screening

Threat Alert & Communication Systems

Other

By 2 End Users:

K-12 Schools

Higher-Education

By 4 Geographical Regions:

U.S.A

Europe

APAC

Rest of World

By 16 National Markets:

U.S.

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Singapore

India

Australia

China

Japan

Mexico

Brazil

South Africa

Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors including:

Facts & Figures

National School Security Assessments

Primary Market Players

Business Environment

Market Drivers & Inhibitors

Technological Solution Implementation Trends

Market Sector Size Assessment & Forecast

Market Sector Dynamics

Market Sector Breakdown

Questions answered in this report include:

What will the School & Campus Security market size be in 2019-2025?

Which verticals are the fastest-growing?

Which countries are expected to invest in School & Campus Security solutions and services?

What are the School & Campus Security market drivers and inhibitors?

The report provides updated data on leading industry vendors - brief company profile, leading products, recent activity and contact information of the leading manufactures in the School & Campus Security market.



