Global Market for Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications 2019-2023

The market for semiconductor devices used in high-temperature applications is segmented into categories by:

Type: GaN, SiC, GaAs, and diamond semiconductor substrate.

GaN product: power semiconductors and GaN radio frequency (RF) devices.

GaN wafer size: 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch wafer sizes.

GaN application: information and communication technology, automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and others.

SiC products: black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others.

SiC application: electronics and semiconductors, steel and energy, automotive, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, medical and healthcare, and others.

GaAs wafer production method: vertical gradient freeze (VGF), liquid-encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal-organic vapor phase epitaxy (MOVPE), and others.

GaAs application: mobile devices, photovoltaic devices, wireless communication, optoelectronic devices, aerospace and defense, and others.

Diamond semiconductor substrate type: natural and synthetic.

Diamond semiconductor substrate application: healthcare, consumer electronics, construction and mining, and others.

Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico ; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Germany , Italy , Russia , and the other Commonwealth Independent States; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China , Japan , India , and the rest of Asia-Pacific ; Latin America covers Brazil and the rest of Latin America ; and the Rest of the World (RoW) covers the Middle East and Africa .

is segmented into the U.S., and ; is segmented into the U.K., , , , and the other Commonwealth Independent States; is segmented into , , , and the rest of ; covers and the rest of ; and the Rest of the World (RoW) covers the and . In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications market, this report also provides an exhaustive patent analysis and company profiles for key players active in the global market.

The Report Includes:

69 data tables and 57 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and applications of high-temperature semiconductor devices

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Explanation of drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the high-temperature semiconductor devices industry

Description of Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs); their products and application

Detailed profiles of the major players in the market, including Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies Ag, Allegro Microsystems Llc, Smart Modular Technologies (WWH) Inc., Genesic Semiconductor Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., and United Silicon Carbide Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and Evolution of Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Future Outlook and Expectations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Key Developments in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Gallium Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Arsenide

Diamond

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Components

Design and Conception

Manufacture

Assembly, Packaging and Testing

Customer Service

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Gallium Nitride

GaN Market Breakdown by GaN Product

Power Semiconductors

Schottky Diodes

High Electron Mobility Transistors

Integrated Circuits

GaN-on-Si

GaN RF Devices

HEMTs

GaN-based ICs

GaN-based Opto-semiconductors

GaN Market Breakdown by Wafer Size

2-inch Wafer Size

4-inch Wafer Size

6-inch Wafer Size

8-inch Wafer Size

GaN Market Breakdown by Application

Information and Communication Technology Applications

Automotive Applications

Consumer Electronics Applications

Defense and Aerospace Applications

Industrial and Medical Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Silicon Carbide

SiC Market Breakdown by SiC Product

Black Silicon Carbide

Green Silicon Carbide

Other Materials

SiC Market Breakdown by Application

Power Electronics and Semiconductor Applications

Steel and Energy Applications

Automotive Applications

Aerospace and Aviation Applications

Military and Defense Applications

Medical and Healthcare Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by GaAs

GaAs Market Breakdown by Wafer Production Method

Liquid-Encapsulated Czochralski Method

Vertical Gradient Freeze Method

Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy

Other Methods

GaAs Market Breakdown by Application

Mobile Devices

Photovoltaic Devices

Wireless Communications

Optoelectronic Devices

Aerospace and Defense Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Diamond Semiconductor Substrate

Diamond Semiconductor Substrate Market by Type

Natural Diamond

Synthetic Diamond

Diamond Semiconductor Substrate Market by Application

Healthcare Applications

Consumer Electronics

Construction and Mining Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Development of 5G and Automotive Technology as Drivers of the GaN and SiC Markets

Huge Opportunities Offered by Diamond

Growth Opportunities Offered by the Oil and Gas Industry

Untapped Opportunities in Developing Countries

Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Review by Year and Country

Important Patents for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Top Ten Suppliers

Cree Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gan Systems Inc.

General Electric

Infineon Technologies Ag

NXP Semiconductors Nv

Qorvo Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Top Ten Buyers

Allegro Microsystems Llc

Cobham Plc

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Pulse Electronics Corp.

Sharp Microelectronics Of The Americas

Smart Modular Technologies (Wwh) Inc.

TDK Corp.

Vicor Corp.

Supply Chain Participants

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company

Applied Diamond Inc.

Ascatron Ab

Avogy Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

Genesic Semiconductor Inc.

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.

Littelfuse Inc.

Nexgen Power Systems Inc.

Norstel Ab

Rohm Semiconductor

Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Transphorm Inc.

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

