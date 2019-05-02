Global Market for Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications 2019-2023
May 02, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for semiconductor devices used in high-temperature applications is segmented into categories by:
- Type: GaN, SiC, GaAs, and diamond semiconductor substrate.
- GaN product: power semiconductors and GaN radio frequency (RF) devices.
- GaN wafer size: 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch wafer sizes.
- GaN application: information and communication technology, automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and others.
- SiC products: black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others.
- SiC application: electronics and semiconductors, steel and energy, automotive, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, medical and healthcare, and others.
- GaAs wafer production method: vertical gradient freeze (VGF), liquid-encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal-organic vapor phase epitaxy (MOVPE), and others.
- GaAs application: mobile devices, photovoltaic devices, wireless communication, optoelectronic devices, aerospace and defense, and others.
- Diamond semiconductor substrate type: natural and synthetic.
- Diamond semiconductor substrate application: healthcare, consumer electronics, construction and mining, and others.
- Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Germany, Italy, Russia, and the other Commonwealth Independent States; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America covers Brazil and the rest of Latin America; and the Rest of the World (RoW) covers the Middle East and Africa.
- In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications market, this report also provides an exhaustive patent analysis and company profiles for key players active in the global market.
The Report Includes:
- 69 data tables and 57 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and applications of high-temperature semiconductor devices
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Explanation of drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the high-temperature semiconductor devices industry
- Description of Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs); their products and application
- Detailed profiles of the major players in the market, including Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies Ag, Allegro Microsystems Llc, Smart Modular Technologies (WWH) Inc., Genesic Semiconductor Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., and United Silicon Carbide Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and Evolution of Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Key Developments in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
- Gallium Nitride
- Silicon Carbide
- Gallium Arsenide
- Diamond
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Components
- Design and Conception
- Manufacture
- Assembly, Packaging and Testing
- Customer Service
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Gallium Nitride
- GaN Market Breakdown by GaN Product
- Power Semiconductors
- Schottky Diodes
- High Electron Mobility Transistors
- Integrated Circuits
- GaN-on-Si
- GaN RF Devices
- HEMTs
- GaN-based ICs
- GaN-based Opto-semiconductors
- GaN Market Breakdown by Wafer Size
- 2-inch Wafer Size
- 4-inch Wafer Size
- 6-inch Wafer Size
- 8-inch Wafer Size
- GaN Market Breakdown by Application
- Information and Communication Technology Applications
- Automotive Applications
- Consumer Electronics Applications
- Defense and Aerospace Applications
- Industrial and Medical Applications
- Other Applications
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Silicon Carbide
- SiC Market Breakdown by SiC Product
- Black Silicon Carbide
- Green Silicon Carbide
- Other Materials
- SiC Market Breakdown by Application
- Power Electronics and Semiconductor Applications
- Steel and Energy Applications
- Automotive Applications
- Aerospace and Aviation Applications
- Military and Defense Applications
- Medical and Healthcare Applications
- Other Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by GaAs
- GaAs Market Breakdown by Wafer Production Method
- Liquid-Encapsulated Czochralski Method
- Vertical Gradient Freeze Method
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy
- Metal-Organic Vapor Phase Epitaxy
- Other Methods
- GaAs Market Breakdown by Application
- Mobile Devices
- Photovoltaic Devices
- Wireless Communications
- Optoelectronic Devices
- Aerospace and Defense Applications
- Other Applications
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Diamond Semiconductor Substrate
- Diamond Semiconductor Substrate Market by Type
- Natural Diamond
- Synthetic Diamond
- Diamond Semiconductor Substrate Market by Application
- Healthcare Applications
- Consumer Electronics
- Construction and Mining Applications
- Other Applications
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Development of 5G and Automotive Technology as Drivers of the GaN and SiC Markets
- Huge Opportunities Offered by Diamond
- Growth Opportunities Offered by the Oil and Gas Industry
- Untapped Opportunities in Developing Countries
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 10 Patent Review and New Developments
- Patent Review by Year and Country
- Important Patents for Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Top Ten Suppliers
- Cree Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Gan Systems Inc.
- General Electric
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- NXP Semiconductors Nv
- Qorvo Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Top Ten Buyers
- Allegro Microsystems Llc
- Cobham Plc
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- Pulse Electronics Corp.
- Sharp Microelectronics Of The Americas
- Smart Modular Technologies (Wwh) Inc.
- TDK Corp.
- Vicor Corp.
- Supply Chain Participants
- Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company
- Applied Diamond Inc.
- Ascatron Ab
- Avogy Inc.
- Efficient Power Conversion Corp.
- Genesic Semiconductor Inc.
- Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc.
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Nexgen Power Systems Inc.
- Norstel Ab
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Transphorm Inc.
- United Silicon Carbide Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xiu8r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article