global market for viral vector and plasmid manufacturing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.28% over the forecast period of 2020-2030

Market Report Coverage - Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing



Market Segmentation



• Vector Type – Plasmid DNA and Viral Vector

• Viral Vector Type – Adenovirus, Adeno-Associated Virus, Retrovirus, Lentivirus, Vaccinia Virus, and Other Viral Vectors

• Disease Type – Cancer, Genetic Disease, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, and Other Diseases

• Application – Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Vaccinology, and Other Applications



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World – Latin America and Middle-East and Africa



Growth Drivers



• Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Genetic Disorders, and Infectious Diseases

• Rapid Uptake of Viral and Plasmid Vectors for the Development of Innovative Therapies

• Increasing Number of Clinical Studies for the Development of Gene Therapy

• Favorable Funding Scenario for Vector-Based Therapies



Market Challenges



• Unaffordable Cost of Gene Therapies

• High Manufacturing Costs of Viral Vectors and Plasmids

• Complications Associated with Large-Scale Production of Vectors



Market Opportunities



• Rising Demand for Synthetic Genes

• Emergence of Next-Generation Vectors



Key Companies Profiled



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Lonza, Merck KGaA, MolMed S.p.A., Novasep Holding, Oxford Biomedica plc, Catalent, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., and Aldevron, L.L.C.



Key Questions Answered:

• What is a vector, and what is its importance in the medical industry? What are the major characteristics and types of vectors? What are the areas of application of vectors?

• What are the major advancements in the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing sector? What are the key trends of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• What is the regulatory scenario of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of viral vector and plasmid manufacturing products?

• What are major milestones in patenting activity in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market?

• What was the market size of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market in 2019, and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2030? What is the expected growth rate of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market during the period between 2020 and 2030?

• What is the global market size for manufacturing plasmids and different types of viral vectors available in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market in 2019? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different vectors and which vector type is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• What are the different disease areas where plasmids and viral vectors are employed in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? Which disease type dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate in 2030?

• What are the different applications associated with viral vector and plasmid manufacturing? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market in 2019, and what is it expected in 2030?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales to the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market during the period between 2019 and 2030? Which region and country carry the potential for significant expansion of key companies in the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the market?

• Which are the key players of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market, and what are their roles in the market? What was the market share of the key players in 2019?



Market Overview



The ability of vectors to carry out genetic modification through the introduction of therapeutic DNA/gene into a patient's body or cell has enabled its application in a wide range of modern therapies, including cell and gene therapies.Growing prominence of these therapies in different medical applications has therefore resulted in an increased demand for both viral and non-viral vectors.



Vector-based therapies are currently being used for the treatment of a large number of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, genetic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.Viral vectors and plasmid reduce the cost of treatment and help in decreasing repeated administrations of medications.



Moreover, vectors are also increasingly being used in the field of vaccinology for the development of vaccines owing to the advantage offered by them in inducing a wide range of immune response types. Several players, including biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, contract manufacturing organizations, and non-profit organizations, have therefore focussed their interest on the development and production of viral vectors and plasmids.



Our healthcare experts have found viral vector and plasmid manufacturing industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving markets, and the global market for viral vector and plasmid manufacturing is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.28% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, which include success of vector-based cell and gene therapies in treating various therapeutic conditions, increasing number of clinical studies in the field of gene therapy and availability of funding for vector-based gene therapy development, technological advancements in the biomanufacturing sector, and growing investments for expanding vector manufacturing facilities.



The market is favoured by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases that has raised the demand for advanced therapeutics and increasing acceptance for comparatively newer treatment options in developing countries.However, the growth of the market is also affected by several factors.



Exorbitant manufacturing cost and highly regulated processes for large-scale vector production are the key challenges cited by industry experts.In addition, lack of required infrastructure and the shortfall of expertise in terms of scale, complexities, and quality assurance for vector production are some of the factors restraining the market growth.



However, rise of contract manufacturers has effectively addressed the above-articulated manufacturing challenges by offering a wide range of vector manufacturing services that offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Further, increase in research and developmental activities in vector engineering offers strong promise to drive the growth of the viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market in the upcoming years.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of vector type, application, disease, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the application of viral vector and plasmid in various therapies on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest significantly in viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market.The market is highly competitive, marking the presence of several contract manufacturing organizations and biopharmaceutical companies, who are engaged in in-house vector manufacturing.



Among the different players of the market, Lonza and Thermo Fisher Scientific hold majority of the market share. Other companies contributing significantly toward the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market include GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Merck KGaA, Oxford Biomedica plc, Sartorius AG, and Catalent, Inc., among others. On the basis of region, North America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



