Global Market for Wearable Electronics to 2027 - Featuring BeBop Sensors, Equivital & FeelIT Among Others

An in-depth market review including smartwatches, sports and fitness trackers, sleep trackers and wearable monitors, smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers), military, industrial and workplace monitoring, flexible and stretchable electronics, e-textiles and smart clothing, artificial skin, skin patches, wearable health alert and monitoring devices, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), hydration and sweat sensors, wearable drug delivery, cosmetics patches, smart footwear, smart contact lenses, smart wound care, exoskeletons and hearables.

Wearables are body-borne computational and sensory devices which can sense the person who wears them and/or their environment. Wearables can communicate either directly through embedded wireless connectivity or through another device (e.g. a smartphone). The data collected by the wearable device about the user or its environment is processed in a processing unit located locally or in an external server, and the results are ultimately provided to the wearer. Smart wearables may have control, communication, storage and actuation capabilities. The number and variety of wearable electronic devices have increased significantly in the past few years, as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being.

There is an increasing demand for wearable electronics from industries such as:

Medical and healthcare monitoring and diagnostics.

Sportswear and fitness monitoring (bands).

Consumer electronics such as smartwatches, smart glasses and headsets.

Military GPS trackers, equipment (helmets) and wearable robots.

Smart apparel and footwear in fashion and sport.

Workplace safety and manufacturing.

Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies are important due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare. Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording. Body-worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for emerging applications of mobile medicine.

Advancements over the last few years in electronics have also led to the development of electronic (E-textiles) or smart textiles. Smart textiles and garments can sense environmental stimuli and react or adapt in a predetermined way. This involves either embedding or integrating sensors/actuators ad electronic components into textiles for use in applications such as medical diagnostics and health monitoring, consumer electronics, safety instruments and automotive textiles.

Report contents include:

In-depth market review of current products and technology development in smartwatches, sports and fitness trackers, sleep trackers and wearable monitors, smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers), military, industrial and workplace monitoring, flexible and stretchable electronics, e-textiles and smart clothing, artificial skin, skin patches, wearable health alert and monitoring devices, Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), hydration and sweat sensors, wearable drug delivery, cosmetics patches, smart footwear, smart contact lenses, smart wound care, exoskeletons and hearables.

In-depth product assessment including products, producers, functionalities and prices.

Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2027 for wearable electronics, medical wearables, electronic textiles and smart clothing.

Over 250 company profiles. Companies profiled include BeBop Sensors, dorsaVi Ltd, Enhanlabo Co., Ltd., Equivital Inc., FeelIT, HP1 Technologies Ltd., miomove s.r.o, Neosensory, Abbott Laboratories, Add Care Ltd., AerBetic, Inc., Avanix srl, Biobeat Technologies Ltd., biolinq Inc, CareWear, Cosinuss GmbH, Seventh Sense Biosystems, Sorrel Medical, Spirit of Wonder Co., Ltd., Far Eastern New Century and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Evolution of Electronics

1.1.1 the Wearables Revolution

1.1.2 Wearable Market Leaders

1.1.3 Flexible, Stretchable, Thin, and Large-Area Form Factors

1.1.4 from Rigid to Flexible and Stretchable

1.1.5 Organic and Printed Electronics

1.1.6 New Conductive Materials

1.1.7 Stretchable Conductors

1.1.8 Future Growth

1.1.9 Nanotechnology as a Market Driver

1.1.10 Growth in Remote Health Monitoring and Diagnostics

1.1.11 Wearables Used in Monitoring COVID-19



2 Research Methodology



3 Wearable Electronics

3.1 Market Drivers and Trends

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Smartwatches

3.2.2 Sports and Fitness Trackers

3.2.3 Sleep Trackers and Wearable Monitors

3.2.4 Smart Glasses and Head-Mounted Displays (VR, AR, MR, Vision Loss and Eye Trackers)

3.2.5 Military

3.2.6 Industrial and Workplace Monitoring

3.2.7 Flexible and Stretchable Electronics in Wearables

3.2.8 Stretchable Artificial Skin

3.3 Global Market Size

3.4 Market Challenges

3.5 Company Profiles



4 Medical and Healthcare Sensors and Wearables

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Current State of the Art

4.2.1 Monitoring Solutions to Track COVID-19 Symptoms

4.3 Applications

4.3.1 Companies and Products

4.3.2 Electronic Skin Patches

4.3.3 Nanomaterials-Based Devices

4.3.4 Wearable Health Alert and Monitoring Devices

4.3.5 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

4.3.6 Cardiovascular

4.3.7 Pregnancy and Newborn Monitoring

4.3.8 Wearable Temperature Monitoring

4.3.9 Hydration Sensors

4.3.10 Wearable Sweat Sensors (Medical and Sports)

4.3.11 Wearable Drug Delivery

4.3.12 Cosmetics Patches

4.4 Smart Footwear

4.5 Smart Contact Lenses

4.6 Smart Wound Care

4.7 Wearable Exoskeletons

4.8 Medical Hearables

4.9 Global Market Size

4.10 Market Challenges

4.11 Company Profiles



5 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles) and Smart Textiles

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Current State of the Art

5.2.1 Products

5.2.2 Conductive and Stretchable Yarns

5.2.3 Temperature Monitoring and Regulation

5.2.4 Conductive Polymers

5.2.5 Conductive Coatings

5.2.6 Nanomaterials

5.2.7 Applications and Markets

5.3 Global Market Size

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Company Profiles



6 References

