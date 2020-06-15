Global Market Forecasts for the Cancer Diagnostics Market 2020-2026
DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Diagnostics Global Market-Forecast of 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The understanding of the pathways of cancer development and their causes has led to the development of novel methodologies, and there is an emerging trend towards precision health in today's world to enhance cancer diagnosis, treatment, prevention and monitoring by using innovative diagnostic technologies with broader range.
Over the past few years technical advancements have led to the progression in cancer screening and treatment. The rise in number of new cases necessitates for more improvised technologies in diagnosis and monitoring of cancer. Cancer diagnostics are the foundation for the successful cancer prevention, where it provides quantitative measurements, changes at the genetic level thereby finding the underlying mechanism of disease and enabling the oncologist to tailor care at individual level and facilitating the personalized medicine practice.
According to analysis, the cancer diagnostics global market is expected to reach $10,627.4 million by 2026 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
The cancer diagnostics global market is segmented based on technology, sample source, application and end-users. The technology market is further categorized into immunoassays, molecular-based assays and others. The immunoassays global market is further sub-segmented into Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and others comprising of RIA (Radioimmunoassay), CLIA (Chemiluminescence), and FIA (Fluorescence immunoassays), among which, ELISA commanded the largest revenue in 2019, and IHC is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The molecular-based global market is further sub-segmented into in-situ hybridization, PCR, microarray and sequencing, among which PCR commanded the largest revenue in 2019, the sequencing segment is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The other technology segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
The North American region commanded the largest revenue in 2019, owing to the high demand for early detection, treatment and prevention of cancer with advanced technology due to larger outbreaks of cancer associated with lifestyle. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to higher incidence of cancer cases compared to other regions and also increasing awareness programmes on the need for screening and prevention of cancer at early stages.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 Cancer Diagnostics Penetration and Total Addressable Market (TAM)
5 Cancer Dianostics Global Market, by Technology
6 Cancer Diagnostics Global Market, by Sample Source
7 Cancer Diagnostics Application Global Market, by Cancer Type
8 Cancer Diagnostics Application Global Market, by Cancer Care
9 Cancer Diagnostics Global Market, by End-Users
10 Cancer Diagnostics Global Market by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Major Companies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accuragen, Inc
- Acrannolife Genomics
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agena Biosciences
- Agendia
- Agilent Technologies
- Angle plc
- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostic Laboratory (Amdl) Pte Ltd
- ARUP Laboratories
- Avant Diagnostics
- Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd
- BGI
- Bioaffinity Technologies
- Bioarray Sl
- Biocartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix, Inc
- Biogenex
- Biomark Diagnostics, Inc
- Biomrieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bioreliance
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Biotheranostics
- Biotype Diagnostic GmbH
- Biovica
- Boster Biological Technology
- Cancer Genetics, Inc
- Cancer Treatment Options and Management Inc
- Caris Lifesciences
- Castle Biosciences
- Cell Max Life
- Cell Signaling Technology
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Cleveland Diagnostics
- Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd
- Concile GmbH
- Contextual Genomics
- Creative Diagnostics
- Dako North America, Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- Datar Cancer Diagnostics
- Deltagene
- Diacarta
- Diasorin
- Diasource Immunoassays Sa
- Elabscience
- Enterix, Inc
- Enzo Lifesciences
- Epigenomics GmbH
- Eppendorf AG
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc
- Exosomics S.P.A
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Farcast Biosciences, Inc
- Foundation Medicine
- Gene Editing Institute at Christiana Care Health System
- General Biologicals Corporation
- Genoma Group
- Genomeme
- Genomic Diagnostics
- Genomic Vision
- Genoptix
- Guardant Health
- Haliodx
- Hemosure, Inc
- Hologic,Inc
- Icon, plc
- Ikonisys
- Immunostics
- Indivumed GmbH
- Inivata
- Inova Diagnostics
- Integrated Diagnostics, Inc
- Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Diagnostics)
- Labcorp
- LCM Genect Srl
- Lifespan Biosciences (LS Bio)
- Liquid Biotech Usa
- Luminex Corporation
- Lunglife AI
- Lxrepair
- Mapmygenome India Ltd
- Mdxhealth
- Medgenome Labs Ltd.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Merck Kgaa
- Metamark Genetics, Inc
- Michelson Diagnostics
- Mirdetect GmbH
- Mirxes Pte Ltd
- Mybiosource
- Myriad Genetics
- Nanostring Technologies
- Natera
- Neo New Oncology GmbH
- Neogenomics Laboratories
- Novigenix
- Oncgnostics GmbH
- Oncimmune
- Oncocyte Corporation
- Oncodiag
- Opko Health Inc
- Oxford Cancer Biomarker
- Oxford Gene Technology
- Panagene
- Pangaea Oncology
- Pathway Genomics
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc
- Precipiodx
- Predicine, Inc
- Qiagen N.V
- Quidel Corporation, U.S.
- R&D Systems, Inc,
- Resolution Bioscience
- Rhythm Biosciences
- Ribomed
- Sansure Biotech
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sienna Cancer Diagnostics
- Sino Biological Inc.
- Sphingotec GmbH
- Stage Zero Life Sciences
- Synlab International GmbH
- Sysmex Corporation
- Theradiag
- Thermofisher Scientific
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Tosoh Biosciences
- Viennalab Diagnostics GmbH
- Vigilant Biosciences
- Vitadx
- Volitionrx
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w1u5n
