Global Market Forecasts for the Cancer Diagnostics Market 2020-2026

DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Diagnostics Global Market-Forecast of 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The understanding of the pathways of cancer development and their causes has led to the development of novel methodologies, and there is an emerging trend towards precision health in today's world to enhance cancer diagnosis, treatment, prevention and monitoring by using innovative diagnostic technologies with broader range.

Over the past few years technical advancements have led to the progression in cancer screening and treatment. The rise in number of new cases necessitates for more improvised technologies in diagnosis and monitoring of cancer. Cancer diagnostics are the foundation for the successful cancer prevention, where it provides quantitative measurements, changes at the genetic level thereby finding the underlying mechanism of disease and enabling the oncologist to tailor care at individual level and facilitating the personalized medicine practice.

According to analysis, the cancer diagnostics global market is expected to reach $10,627.4 million by 2026 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The cancer diagnostics global market is segmented based on technology, sample source, application and end-users. The technology market is further categorized into immunoassays, molecular-based assays and others. The immunoassays global market is further sub-segmented into Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and others comprising of RIA (Radioimmunoassay), CLIA (Chemiluminescence), and FIA (Fluorescence immunoassays), among which, ELISA commanded the largest revenue in 2019, and IHC is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The molecular-based global market is further sub-segmented into in-situ hybridization, PCR, microarray and sequencing, among which PCR commanded the largest revenue in 2019, the sequencing segment is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The other technology segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The North American region commanded the largest revenue in 2019, owing to the high demand for early detection, treatment and prevention of cancer with advanced technology due to larger outbreaks of cancer associated with lifestyle. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 owing to higher incidence of cancer cases compared to other regions and also increasing awareness programmes on the need for screening and prevention of cancer at early stages.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis



4 Cancer Diagnostics Penetration and Total Addressable Market (TAM)



5 Cancer Dianostics Global Market, by Technology



6 Cancer Diagnostics Global Market, by Sample Source



7 Cancer Diagnostics Application Global Market, by Cancer Type



8 Cancer Diagnostics Application Global Market, by Cancer Care



9 Cancer Diagnostics Global Market, by End-Users



10 Cancer Diagnostics Global Market by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Major Companies



Abbott Laboratories

Accuragen, Inc

Acrannolife Genomics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agena Biosciences

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Angle plc

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostic Laboratory (Amdl) Pte Ltd

ARUP Laboratories

Avant Diagnostics

Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd

BGI

Bioaffinity Technologies

Bioarray Sl

Biocartis

Biocept

Biodesix, Inc

Biogenex

Biomark Diagnostics, Inc

Biomrieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bioreliance

Bio-Techne Corporation

Biotheranostics

Biotype Diagnostic GmbH

Biovica

Boster Biological Technology

Cancer Genetics, Inc

Cancer Treatment Options and Management Inc

Caris Lifesciences

Castle Biosciences

Cell Max Life

Cell Signaling Technology

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Cleveland Diagnostics

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd

Concile GmbH

Contextual Genomics

Creative Diagnostics

Dako North America , Inc

, Inc Danaher Corporation

Datar Cancer Diagnostics

Deltagene

Diacarta

Diasorin

Diasource Immunoassays Sa

Elabscience

Enterix, Inc

Enzo Lifesciences

Epigenomics GmbH

Eppendorf AG

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc

Exosomics S.P.A

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Farcast Biosciences, Inc

Foundation Medicine

Gene Editing Institute at Christiana Care Health System

General Biologicals Corporation

Genoma Group

Genomeme

Genomic Diagnostics

Genomic Vision

Genoptix

Guardant Health

Haliodx

Hemosure, Inc

Hologic,Inc

Icon, plc

Ikonisys

Immunostics

Indivumed GmbH

Inivata

Inova Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics, Inc

Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Diagnostics)

Labcorp

LCM Genect Srl

Lifespan Biosciences (LS Bio)

Liquid Biotech Usa

Luminex Corporation

Lunglife AI

Lxrepair

Mapmygenome India Ltd

Mdxhealth

Medgenome Labs Ltd.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck Kgaa

Metamark Genetics, Inc

Michelson Diagnostics

Mirdetect GmbH

Mirxes Pte Ltd

Mybiosource

Myriad Genetics

Nanostring Technologies

Natera

Neo New Oncology GmbH

Neogenomics Laboratories

Novigenix

Oncgnostics GmbH

Oncimmune

Oncocyte Corporation

Oncodiag

Opko Health Inc

Oxford Cancer Biomarker

Oxford Gene Technology

Panagene

Pangaea Oncology

Pathway Genomics

Perkinelmer Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc

Precipiodx

Predicine, Inc

Qiagen N.V

Quidel Corporation, U.S.

R&D Systems, Inc,

Resolution Bioscience

Rhythm Biosciences

Ribomed

Sansure Biotech

Siemens Healthineers

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics

Sino Biological Inc.

Sphingotec GmbH

Stage Zero Life Sciences

Synlab International GmbH

Sysmex Corporation

Theradiag

Thermofisher Scientific

Thrive Earlier Detection

Tosoh Biosciences

Viennalab Diagnostics GmbH

Vigilant Biosciences

Vitadx

Volitionrx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w1u5n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

