Global Market Forecasts for the Innovation Management Market 2020-2025 - Market Forecast to Grow to USD 1,663 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6%

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovation Management Market by Function (Product Development & Business Processes), Type (Solutions & Services), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical (Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, IT & Telecommunications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global innovation management market size is forecast to grow from USD 918 million in 2020 to USD 1,663 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The major growth factors for the market include the increasing demand for crowdsourcing innovation across verticals and changing work culture in enterprises. However, the mindset of leaders towards traditional approaches may restrain the market growth.



By function, the innovation management market is subsegmented into product development and business processes. Among functions, the product development segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period as enterprises are focused on customer-centric product development. Thus, product research and development platforms are very useful for the development of innovative products.



The innovation management market is segregated into various verticals, including aerospace and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and pharmaceuticals, government, retail and eCommerce, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and others (education, media and entertainment, legal, construction, agriculture, energy and utilities, and Non-Profit Organizations [NPO]). These verticals are expected to witness high adoption of innovation management solutions to achieve benefits, such as optimized storage information resources, lower risks, improved enterprise efficiency, and transparency in the innovation process of enterprises. Among these verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals vertical is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. Healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations are focusing on changing their business plans for meeting the needs and expectations of patients and consumers worldwide.



The innovation management market by region covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest market size of the innovation management market. The region has been adopting innovation management solutions. It has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as integrating technologies with Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile technologies with the use of traditional innovation management solutions. The major growth driver for this region is the presence of rigorous government standards and regulations framed for various industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Innovation Management Market, by Function, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Market: Major Contributing Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Crowdsourcing Innovation Across Verticals

5.2.1.2 Changing Work Culture in Enterprises

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus of Enterprises on the Development of New, Innovative, and Personalized Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inefficiency of Enterprises to Track Reliable Roi from Innovation Management Solutions

5.2.2.2 Mindset of Leaders Towards Traditional Approaches

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Impact of Disruptive Technologies to Increase the Adoption of Innovation Management Solutions

5.2.3.2 Emerging Potential Markets to Provide High-Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns Over Enterprise Information

5.3 Development of Innovation

5.4 Use Cases

5.5 Regulatory Policies

5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Innovation Management Market

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis



6 Innovation Management Market, by Function

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Functions: Market Drivers

6.2 Product Development

6.3 Business Processes



7 Innovation Management Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.3 Services



8 Innovation Management Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Innovation Management Market, by Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Innovation Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace and Defense

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Government

10.6 Retail and Ecommerce

10.7 Information Technology and Telecommunications

10.8 Manufacturing

10.9 Transportation and Logistics

10.10 Others



11 Innovation Management Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping



13 Company Profiles



Brightidea

EY

Exago

Hype

Ideascale

Inno360

Innocentive

Innosabi

Innovationcast

KPMG

Medallia

Nosco

Planbox

Planview

Qmarkets

SAP

Salesforce

Sopheon

Viima

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t609wl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

