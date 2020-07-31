Global Market Landscape for the Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market 2020 - Development Pipeline for Drugs Targeting Endocannabinoid System

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic conditions, such as arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are known to affect approximately 133 million Americans, representing over 40% of the total US population. This number is projected to grow to 157 million by the end of 2020. In addition, nearly 20 million Americans are estimated to suffer from some form of neurological disorder. Such conditions are generally characterized by a variety of complex symptoms, such as seizures, chronic pain and sleep disorders, for which medical science has not yet been able to identify an underlying cause. Drugs that offer symptomatic relief are the only treatment option currently available for such conditions. Traditionally, the go-to option has been opioids. However, this class of drugs has a high propensity of being abused. Moreover, there is a substantial body of evidence that proves that the long-term use of opioids leads to addiction, and eventually results in secondary substance use disorders. Cannabis has been shown to have properties similar to that of opioids, offering relief from a wide range of clinical symptoms. On the other hand, owing to its strong psychoactive properties, it is widely used as a recreational drug. As a result, there are stringent policies regulating the use of this substance, worldwide.



Over time, extensive R&D on the potential health benefits of cannabis, have enabled medical researchers to identify a number of pharmacologically active ingredients that offer clinical benefit, minus the addictive properties of the crude substance. Presently, cannabinoid derivatives, such as cannabidiol and cannabidivarin, have garnered the attention of the scientific community and are being investigated in mainstream clinical research initiatives. These molecules have been shown to modulate the endocannabinoid signaling system, primarily interacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors. In fact, in 1985, the first synthetic cannabinoid drug, MARINOL, was approved by the US FDA, for the treatment of nausea and vomiting, induced with chemotherapy. Recently, in 2018, EPIDIOLEX, another cannabinoid derivative, was granted marketing authorization to be used to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, or Dravet syndrome. Currently, there are several stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry actively engaged in efforts to develop leads, derived from the Cannabis plant, as drugs to offer symptomatic relief across a diverse range of therapeutic areas. Of late, there has been substantial partnering activity in this field, as researchers/developers strive to forge strategic alliances, mostly to establish legitimate supply chains for raw material procurement, in order to support further research. Moreover, multiple start-ups, with backing from interested investors, have been established. As pioneers in this domain continue to achieve proof-of-concept, concerning the clinical benefits of this upcoming class of pharmacological molecules, we believe that this niche market is likely to witness substantial growth.



Scope of the Report



The 'Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of endocannabinoid system targeting drugs, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM TARGETED THERAPEUTICS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Drugs Targeting Endocannabinoid System: Marketed and Development Pipeline

4.3. Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics: List of Developers

4.4. List of Cannabis Suppliers



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. GW Pharmaceuticals

5.3. Corbus Pharmaceuticals

5.4. Tilray

5.5. Pure Green

5.6. Tetra Bio-Pharma

5.7. Botanix Pharmaceuticals

5.8. Kalytera Therapeutics

5.9. Therapix Biosciences

5.10. Zelira Therapeutics

5.11. Avicanna

5.12. GB Sciences



6. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics: List of Grants Awarded by National Institutes of Health (NIH)



7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Endocannabinoid Targeted Therapeutics: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



8. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Acquisition Models

8.3. Endocannabinoid Targeted Therapeutics: Mergers and Acquisitions



9. DRUG DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Strategies Adopted by Late-Stage Drug Candidate Developers



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Endocannabinoid Targeted Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030

10.4. Global Endocannabinoid Targeted Therapeutics Market: Individual Product Sales Forecasts

10.5. Global Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030

10.6. Global Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Region, 2020-2030

10.7. Global Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030

10.8. Global Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Route of Administration



11. CONCLUDING REMARKS



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



