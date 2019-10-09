Global Market Model Extends its Coverage to Fifty Geographies

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Research Company is pleased to introduce the Global Market Model, the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. The portal puts the understanding of global markets such as healthcare, manufacturing and technology in the user's hands, allowing them to compare and evaluate hundreds of different market opportunities across the globe at the touch of a button.

The Global Market Model (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com) has extended its market coverage to more than 50 geographies, giving the market intelligence platform one of the most comprehensive geographic reaches of any platform in the market.

The portal includes the following coverage:

The platform gives access to market data on 2,400 market segments, the most of any platform.

All major industries, including Chemicals, Construction Electrical and Electronics, Financial Services, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Services, Hospitality, Information Technology, Machinery, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Professional Services, Recreation, Retail and Wholesale, Social Services, Vehicles, Transport Services, Utilities, and Veterinary Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa

Countries: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, USA, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa

Five years historic and forecast market data.

450+ reports included in the database give analysis and insights on these markets along with the data.

Access to the Analytics tool allowing users to compare a wide range of markets, and economic and industry datasets relevant to their chosen markets with ease.

Relevant and insightful articles highlighting key trends and changes in target markets.

Data is continuously updated, with reports updated annually.

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally. We have over 200 Consultants in offices in the UK, US and India, and consultants in 20+ countries globally. We use advanced secondary and investigative primary research techniques to find business critical information. Typical projects include helping clients find new customers, understand competitors, and analyse markets.

