Global Market Nanofibres Market Report 2021-2031 with In-depth Profiles of 65 Polymer Nanofiber Companies & 10 Carbon Nanofiber Companies

Nanofibers are steadily gaining popularity in drug delivery systems, medical implants, water and air filtration, cell-cultured meat and protective clothing.

Nanofibers have been prepared from a range of materials, such as synthetic polymers, natural polymers, carbon-based nanomaterials, semiconducting nanomaterials, and composite nanomaterials.

The BMW electric M-series automobile incorporates nanofiber air filtration. Demand has increased due to growing needs for materials offering high functionality, such as absorbency and grip, and excellent comfort including soft texture and low skin irritation.

This has been further boosted by the explosion in demand for medical-grade face coverings and air and microfiltration media, high-efficiency fuel filtration, advanced filtration, life sciences/pharmaceutical medias, acoustics and performance apparel over the past 18 months. These trends will continue over the next decade.

Nanofiber companies profiled include Bergen Carbon Solutions, Carbonova, Grupo Antolin, Bioinicia SL, Donaldson, 4C Air Inc, Gelatex Technologies, Lime Co., Ltd., Matregenix, M-TEchX, Vivolta and many more.

Nanofibers have wide-ranging morphologies, and are produced using a variety of materials such as:

Natural polymers

Synthetic polymers

Carbon nanomaterials.

Semiconducting materials

Composite materials

Chitin

Report contents include:

Global revenues for nanofibers, historical and forecast to 2031, by market and by region.

Nanofiber products

Production technologies and equipment analysis and supplier profiles.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets

Roadmap for nanofibers.

End-user market assessment for nanofibers in textiles, medical and healthcare, filtration, and other markets

In-depth profiles of 65 polymer nanofiber companies, including products commercial activities

In-depth profiles of 10 carbon nanofiber companies, including products commercial activities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Landscape

1.2 Polymer, Alumina and Carbon Nanofibers

1.3 Applications

1.4 Commercial Electrospun Nanofiber Products

1.5 Market Drivers

1.6 Market and Technical Challenges

1.7 Global Nanofibers Market Revenues

1.7.1 Global Revenues for Nanofibers, by Market 2018-2031

1.7.2 Global Revenues for Nanofibers, by Regions 2018-2031

2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

3. Introduction

3.1 Types of Nanofibers

3.1.1 Classification of Nanofibers

3.1.2 Synthetic Polymer Nanofibers

3.1.3 Natural Polymers

3.1.3.1 Collagen

3.1.3.2 Cellulose

3.1.3.3 Silk Fibroins

3.1.3.4 Keratin

3.1.3.5 Gelatin

3.1.3.6 Polysaccharides

3.1.4 Carbon Nanofibers

3.1.5 Other Types of Nanofibers

3.1.5.1 Alumina Nanofibers

3.1.5.2 Silicon Nanofibers

3.2 Upscaling Nanofibers

3.3 Synthesis of Nanofibers

3.3.1 Electrospinning

3.3.1.1 Advantages

3.3.1.2 Drawbacks

3.3.1.3 Multi-Nozzle/Needle Electrospinning

3.3.1.4 Needle/Nozzle-Less Electrospinning

3.3.1.5 Co-Electrospinning or Co-Axial Electrospinning

3.3.1.6 Ultrasound-Enhanced Electrospinning

3.3.1.7 Electrospinning Instrument Manufacturers

3.3.2 Electro-Hydrodynamic Direct Writing

3.3.3 Electrospray Deposition

3.3.4 Centrifugal Jet Spinning

3.3.5 Centrifugal Multi-Spinning

3.3.6 Plasma-Induced Synthesis

3.3.7 Co2 Laser Supersonic Drawing

3.3.8 Solution Blow Spinning

4. Nanofiber Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

5. Markets for Polymer Nanofibers

5.1 Markets and Application Summary

5.2 Filter Media

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.2 Applications

5.2.2.1 Types of Filtration

5.2.2.2 Water Filtration

5.2.2.3 Air Filtration

5.2.2.4 Virus Filtration

5.2.3 Global Market Revenues

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.3 Textiles

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Applications

5.3.2.1 Protective Textiles

5.3.2.2 Waterproof and Breathable Textiles

5.3.2.3 Antibacterial Fibers

5.3.2.4 E-Textiles

5.3.3 Global Market Revenues

5.3.4 Market Challenges

5.4 Medical & Healthcare

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Applications

5.4.3 Products

5.4.4 Global Market Revenues

5.5 Other Markets

6. Polymer Nanofiber Company Profiles (65 Company Profiles)

7. Carbon Nanofibers Market

7.1 Properties

7.2 Synthesis

7.2.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition

7.2.2 Electrospinning

7.2.3 Template-Based

7.2.4 from Biomass

7.3 Markets

7.3.1 Batteries

7.3.2 Supercapacitors

7.3.3 Fuel Cells

7.3.4 Co2 Capture

7.4 Companies (10 Company Profiles)

8. References

