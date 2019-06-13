Global Market Outlook for Industrial Furnaces & Ovens 2019-2024: Railroad Sector Offers Tremendous Growth Potential

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Furnaces and Ovens: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments:

  • Electrical Industrial Furnaces & Ovens (Electric Furnaces, Electric Ovens and Kilns, and Other Electric Furnaces & Ovens)
  • Induction & Dielectric Furnaces & Ovens
  • Industrial Electric Heating Equipment
  • Fuel-Fired Industrial Furnaces & Ovens
  • Other Industrial Furnaces & Ovens

The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • AFC-Holcroft (USA)
  • Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH (Germany)
  • AVS, Inc. (USA)
  • Can-Eng Furnaces International Limited (Canada)
  • Carbolite Gero Ltd. (UK)
  • CERI Phoenix Industrial Furnace CO., LTD. (Japan)
  • CM Furnaces, Inc. (USA)
  • Consolidated Engineering Company (USA)
  • Despatch Industries, Inc. (USA)
  • Dijko Ovens BV (Netherlands)
  • Dowa Thermotech Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • G-M Enterprises (USA)
  • Gasbarre Furnace Group (USA)
  • Grieve Corporation (USA)
  • Inductotherm Corporation (USA)
  • Industrial Furnace Company (USA)
  • International Thermal Systems LLC (USA)
  • Ipsen (USA)
  • JLS Redditch, Ltd. (UK)
  • Keith Company (USA)
  • Kilns & Furnaces Ltd. (UK)
  • Lenton Furnaces & Ovens (UK)
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
  • Nutec Bickley (Mexico)
  • Pyradia, Inc. (Canada)
  • Rogers Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
  • SECO/WARWICK S.A. (Poland)
  • Shenwu Technology Group Corp Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Solar Manufacturing (USA)
  • Solo Swiss Group (Switzerland)
  • Surface Combustion, Inc. (USA)
  • Tenova S.P.A (Italy)
  • VAC AERO International, Inc. (Canada)
  • Wisconsin Oven Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude
  • Outlook
  • Key Benefits Driving Demand for Industrial Furnaces
  • Factors Influencing Choice of Industrial Furnace Control Systems
  • Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Industrial Furnaces and Ovens: Primarily Driven by End-Use Markets

2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
  • Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
  • Growing Demand for Iron and Steel Drives the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Industrial Furnaces Reduce Production Costs and Pollution Levels in Automobiles Manufacturing
  • Increase in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
  • Healthy Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Boosts Market Prospects
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand
  • Strong Demand from the Solar Energy Sector Augurs Well for Market Expansion
  • Railroad Sector Offers Tremendous Growth Potential
  • Robust Demand for Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Spur Market Growth
  • Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
  • Energy Efficiency: A Major Cost Driver for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
  • Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
  • Recent Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Advancements
  • IIoT and Smart Manufacturing Herald A New Phase in Evolution of Industrial Furnaces And Ovens
  • Customer Centric Focus to Drive Adoption of Smart Technologies
  • Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance
  • Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component Manufacturing
  • Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency
  • Competition: Noteworthy Trends
  • Manufacturers Focus on Use of Advanced Production Technology
  • Phase-out of Older Furnaces
  • New Hybrid Furnace Forays into the Market
  • Furnaces: A Major Source of Heat Loss
  • Export Statistics

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Types of Fuel Used in Industrial Furnaces
  • Market Segmentation
  • Electric Furnaces
  • Flickers and Harmonics in EAFs
  • Twin-shell Electric Arc Furnaces
  • DC Furnaces Score over AC Furnaces
  • Graphite Electrodes Used in EAFs
  • Induction Furnaces
  • Electric Induction Furnaces
  • Throatless Inductors for Induction Furnaces
  • Industrial Electric Heating Equipment
  • Fuel-Fired Furnaces
  • Pulse-fire Burners for Greater Efficiency
  • Direct Versus Indirect Ambient Air Design
  • The Concept of Kiln-firing
  • Oxy-fuel Firing
  • Other Furnaces & Ovens
  • Vacuum Furnaces
  • Vertical Furnaces
  • Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP)
  • High-Pressure Furnace Systems
  • Batch Furnace
  • Blast Furnace
  • Heat Treatment Equipment
  • Forging Furnaces
  • Continuous Steel Reheating Furnaces
  • Rerolling Mill Furnace
  • Batch Type Rerolling Mill Furnace
  • Continuous Pusher Type Furnace
  • Laboratory Furnaces
  • Chamber Furnaces
  • Conveyor Belt Furnaces
  • Conveyor Ovens
  • Car Bottom Furnaces
  • Top Hat Furnaces
  • Gas Furnaces
  • Pit Furnaces

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Rotor Clip Buys AFC-Holcroft Carburizing and Austempering Line
  • Despatch Launches New Designs of Cabinet Ovens for Smaller Footprint
  • Nutec Bickley Buys Assets of Olson Industries
  • UPC Takes Over Atmosphere Engineering
  • SECO/VACUUM to Host Open House
  • HTSU Takes Over Furnace Mechanix
  • Despatch Launches New 48-Cubic-Foot PTC Top-Loading Oven
  • Baker Furnace Relocates to New Facility
  • AICHELIN Takes Over AFC-Holcroft
  • Despatch Launches LFC2-12 Larger Capacity Lab Oven
  • AMG Acquires AFC-Holcroft's Share in ALD-Holcroft Joint Venture

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 245)

  • The United States (45)
  • Canada (3)
  • Japan (6)
  • Europe (156)
    • France (13)
    • Germany (34)
    • The United Kingdom (39)
    • Italy (19)
    • Spain (7)
    • Rest of Europe (44)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (32)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Latin America (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1iyghp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

