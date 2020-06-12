Global Market Outlook for the Battery Technology and BEV Market 2020-2030

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tipping Point: Batteries, BEVs and the Decade Ahead" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at what's now and next in battery technology, supplier plans for increasing capacity, the global market outlook for BEVs and what is likely to drive demand and the commitment each of the major automakers is making to the BEV market.

Addressed in this report:

How are key global automakers approaching the BEV market?

Which automakers are planning to launch the newest BEVs over the next 10 years?

Which automakers will dominate sales through 2030?

Which battery suppliers are best positioned today, and which others are worth watching?

What's the state of BEV battery technology and what's coming next?

What policies are driving the BEV market?

Of special interest to:

OEM market analysts and product planners

Battery manufacturers

BEV component suppliers

BEV engineers and product developers

Highlights:

Enhance your understanding of the competitive landscape in BEV sector.

Become better informed about the present state and future path of BEV battery technology.

Have a more complete picture of global battery capacity through the middle of the decade.

Identify the best market opportunities and potential areas of investment.

Gain a clearer picture of regulations and incentives in key markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

Current State

Tech

Regulatory

Market

Targets and Tipping Points

Suppliers and Infrastructure

Rating the Suppliers

Rating the OEMs

2. Battery Technology

State of the Art

Tech/Materials

Costs

Range and Charging

Limitations and Hurdles

Solid State

Other Future Concepts

3. Market

Top 10 Automakers in Global BEV Sales

Charging Infrastructure Gaps

What Public Policy Would be the Best?

BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers

Top 10 Automakers by Model Count

Government Carrots and Sticks

How Critical are Government Subsidies in the Next Five Years?

Country Ice Vehicle Bans

Which Market will be the Primary Driver of BEV Sales in 2025?

BEV/PHEV Sales by Region

Battery Capacity

Conclusion

4. Automakers

BMW

BYD

Daimler

FCA

Ford

Geely/Volvo

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai/Kia

Jaguar Land Rover

PSA Group

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Rivian

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen Group

5. Battery Suppliers

BYD Battery

CATL

Envision Aesc Energy Devices

Farasis Energy Group

GS Yuasa

Guoxuan High-Tech

LG Chem

Northvolt

Panasonic

Saft Groupe

Samsung SDI

Sk Innovation

Tianjin Lishen Battery

6. Q&As

Argonne's Ann Schlenker

Asahi Kasei's Akira Yoshino

Berenberg Bank's Asad Farid

Brill Power's Christoph Birkl

Cree's John Palmour

Honda's Eisuke Kimura

KVI's Rachid Yazami

Solid Power's Doug Campbell

Volkswagen's Reinhard Fischer

7. Appendix

2019 Vehicle Electrification Survey

Top 10 Automakers in Global BEV Sales

BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers

Top 10 Automakers by Model Count

BEV PHEV Sales by Region

Electric Vehicles: Tax Benefits & Incentives in the EU

