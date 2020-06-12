Global Market Outlook for the Battery Technology and BEV Market 2020-2030
The "Tipping Point: Batteries, BEVs and the Decade Ahead" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at what's now and next in battery technology, supplier plans for increasing capacity, the global market outlook for BEVs and what is likely to drive demand and the commitment each of the major automakers is making to the BEV market.
Addressed in this report:
- How are key global automakers approaching the BEV market?
- Which automakers are planning to launch the newest BEVs over the next 10 years?
- Which automakers will dominate sales through 2030?
- Which battery suppliers are best positioned today, and which others are worth watching?
- What's the state of BEV battery technology and what's coming next?
- What policies are driving the BEV market?
Of special interest to:
- OEM market analysts and product planners
- Battery manufacturers
- BEV component suppliers
- BEV engineers and product developers
Highlights:
- Enhance your understanding of the competitive landscape in BEV sector.
- Become better informed about the present state and future path of BEV battery technology.
- Have a more complete picture of global battery capacity through the middle of the decade.
- Identify the best market opportunities and potential areas of investment.
- Gain a clearer picture of regulations and incentives in key markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
- Current State
- Tech
- Regulatory
- Market
- Targets and Tipping Points
- Suppliers and Infrastructure
- Rating the Suppliers
- Rating the OEMs
2. Battery Technology
- State of the Art
- Tech/Materials
- Costs
- Range and Charging
- Limitations and Hurdles
- Solid State
- Other Future Concepts
3. Market
- Top 10 Automakers in Global BEV Sales
- Charging Infrastructure Gaps
- What Public Policy Would be the Best?
- BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers
- Top 10 Automakers by Model Count
- Government Carrots and Sticks
- How Critical are Government Subsidies in the Next Five Years?
- Country Ice Vehicle Bans
- Which Market will be the Primary Driver of BEV Sales in 2025?
- BEV/PHEV Sales by Region
- Battery Capacity
- Conclusion
4. Automakers
- BMW
- BYD
- Daimler
- FCA
- Ford
- Geely/Volvo
- General Motors
- Honda
- Hyundai/Kia
- Jaguar Land Rover
- PSA Group
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
- Rivian
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Volkswagen Group
5. Battery Suppliers
- BYD Battery
- CATL
- Envision Aesc Energy Devices
- Farasis Energy Group
- GS Yuasa
- Guoxuan High-Tech
- LG Chem
- Northvolt
- Panasonic
- Saft Groupe
- Samsung SDI
- Sk Innovation
- Tianjin Lishen Battery
6. Q&As
- Argonne's Ann Schlenker
- Asahi Kasei's Akira Yoshino
- Berenberg Bank's Asad Farid
- Brill Power's Christoph Birkl
- Cree's John Palmour
- Honda's Eisuke Kimura
- KVI's Rachid Yazami
- Solid Power's Doug Campbell
- Volkswagen's Reinhard Fischer
7. Appendix
- 2019 Vehicle Electrification Survey
- Top 10 Automakers in Global BEV Sales
- BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers
- Top 10 Automakers by Model Count
- BEV PHEV Sales by Region
- Electric Vehicles: Tax Benefits & Incentives in the EU
