Global Market Outlook for the Coronavirus Vaccine Market to 2027, Featuring Moderna Inc, GeoVax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and more

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Vaccine - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coronavirus Vaccine market accounted for $18.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $900.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 53.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of virus infected people across the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high costs involved in research and development of therapeutic vaccines and drugs, and time required for each stage of clinical trials are hampering the market growth.



Based on the vaccine type, the DNA-based vaccine segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period the technological advancements in the field of the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in the development of various effective types of vaccines such as DNA-based nucleic acid vaccines. The use of these vaccines on the human body leads to the development of anti-gen. Thus, the effectiveness of the vaccine against the virus is enhanced significantly.



By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to diverse coronavirus outbreaks in the current past and the presence of major players in countries in the region. As well, rising investments in R&D activities, along with strong support from the government is driving the growth of the target market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Coronavirus Vaccine Market include Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Protein Potential, LLC, Novavax, Inc., Synairgen PLC, AlphaVax, Inc., NanoViricides, Inc., Zydus Cadila, Bravovax, GeoVax, Altimmune, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, CanSino Biologics, Vaxart and Vaxil Bio Ltd.



Infection Types Covered:

HCoV-229E

HCoV-OC43

HKU1-CoV

MERS-CoV

New Haven CoV

SARS-CoV

Vaccine Types Covered:

S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine

Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine

Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine

mRNA Vaccine

DNA-Based Vaccine

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type



6 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type



7 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Product Type



8 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration



9 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Patient Type



10 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By End User



11 Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments



13 Company Profiling

