Global Market Outlook for the E-Learning Service Market to 2025 - Asynchronous Learning Holds a Significant Market Share

The global e-Learning service market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.61% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$137.754 billion in 2025 from US$57.702 billion in 2019



E-Learning has made study content more concise and expressive simultaneously with the use of audios, videos, and other graphics. Companies providing e-learning services are engaging in innovative growth strategies to engage people in learning through these online learning platforms. Companies are providing online degree courses and even diploma and certificate courses for the student for validation of completion of certain skill or training courses or programs. Courses range from short term to long terms like a year or more and divided on in short. This, in addition, is driving the market as it makes people more confident in the course offered.



The global E-Learning service market is segmented by type and end-user. By type, the market is segmented as synchronous and asynchronous. On the basis of end-user, the global e-learning service market is segmented as corporate, academic, and government.



Technological advancements such as AR & VR devices, AI platforms, big data, and machine learning provide a great opportunity for the growth of the e-learning service market during the next five years. These technologies are helping companies to share and deliver education-based content in innovative and interactive methods.



The growing penetration of the internet worldwide is also contributing to the growth of the e-learning service market as more people are using the internet for educating themselves and learning new skills. According to the World Bank data, the penetration of the internet has grown double fold in a decade from 22.96% individuals using the internet in 2008 to 49.72% individuals using the internet in 2017. The proliferation of smartphones combined with the rising internet connectivity is thus, bolstering the growth of the e-learning service market.



The market for asynchronous e-learning holds a significant share of the global e-learning service market. Asynchronous learning is more popular as compared to synchronous learning. This is because the former provides flexibility and pacing along with affordability. Asynchronous learning is studying the course by using reading materials, viewing lectures, completing assignments, and exams for evaluation within a flexible time frame. However, the synchronous learning service market is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This type of e-learning service is offered in real-time and includes video conferencing, teleconferencing, live chatting, and live-streaming lectures. It happens in a specific virtual place, through a specific online medium, and at a specific time.



The corporate segment will witness the market growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly investing in e-learning services for training employees in order to enhance skill-based proficiency for improving their performance. Corporate is trying to opt for courses that help learners in growing their aptitude and better their career prospects. People who are employed can study online after working hours and can get quality education from leading professionals and highly qualified professors from renowned universities without even attending B-schools. Corporate is implementing e-learning for employees for talent enhancement and employee retention, thus bolstering the market growth of e-learning service across this sector.



The academic segment holds significant market share due to continuously rising tuition fees and ever-increasing expenses of higher education. People are more opting for E-learning as it provides a degree and certification course. Moreover, the emerging popularity of distance education is further fueling the demand for e-learning services across this sector, thus positively impacting the market growth.





