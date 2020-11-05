Global Market Outlook for the Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Flavors & Sweeteners - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners market accounted for $1.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for palatability-boosting feed additives and mounting meat and dairy goods industries are the major factors propelling market growth. However, a lack of knowledge in developing countries regarding feed flavors & sweeteners are hampering market growth.



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to experience strong demand due to an increase in disposable income which has led to enlarged urbanization and industrialization. The region is heterogeneous, with diversity in income levels, technology, and demands of end consumers to provide superior-quality feed to livestock, as the awareness among consumers about the impact of quality feed provided to livestock being linked to the quality of animal-based products is increasing, leading to improved scope for future growth.



Some of the key players profiled in the Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market include Alltech, Biomin Holding, Dupont, Eli Lilly & Co, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, Itpsa, Jefo , Kemin Industries, Kerry Group, Norel, Nutriad International Dendermonde, Pancosma , Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe, Prinova Group and Solvay.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Feed Sweetener

5.3 Feed Flavor



6 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Livestock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pets

6.3 Aquatic Animals

6.4 Swine

6.5 Ruminants

6.6 Poultry



7 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Dry



8 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic

8.3 Natural



9 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9.3 Store-Based

9.4 Convenience Stores



10 Global Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Alltech

12.2 Biomin Holding

12.3 Dupont

12.4 Eli Lilly & Co

12.5 Grupo Ferrer Internacional

12.6 Itpsa

12.7 Jefo

12.8 Kemin Industries

12.9 Kerry Group

12.10 Norel

12.11 Nutriad International Dendermonde

12.12 Pancosma

12.13 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe

12.14 Prinova Group

12.15 Solvay



