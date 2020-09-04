Global Market Outlook for the Gasification Market to 2027: The Impact of COVID-19 on Production and the Buy Side

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gasification - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gasification estimated at 176.9 Thousand MW in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 349.3 Thousand MW by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at 47.8 Thousand MW, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Gasification market in the U. S. is estimated at 47.8 Thousand MW in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 74.3 Thousand MW by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Air Liquide SA

General Electric Company

KBR, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Siemens AG

ThyssenKrupp AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gasification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Gasification: Market Overview

Gasification Industry in a Nutshell

Waste to Energy Gasification

China - The Fastest Growing Market

China - The Fastest Growing Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Gasification Trends

Biomass Gasification

Gasification - An Overview

Gasification Based Waste-to-Energy

Coal Gasification Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

