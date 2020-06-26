Global Market Outlook for the General Purpose Artificial Intelligence Market 2020-2025 - Embedded AI in Building Infrastructure and Equipment Forecast to Reach $16.7 Billion Globally by 2025

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial General Intelligence Market: General Purpose Artificial Intelligence, AI Agent Platforms, and Software 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the artificial general intelligence market including leading companies, services potential, technology integration, and application ecosystem. The report also analyzes the AI agent market and the relationship between general purpose AI with other technologies including edge computing, 5G networks, and blockchain.



The report provides forecasts from 2020 through 2025 for the artificial general intelligence market by application and industry verticals, globally and regionally. The report also estimates the AI agent-driven market for software and platform globally and regionally along with AI embedded deployment forecasts for IoT devices, semiconductors, and software.



The productivity gain potential for business use of AI represents approximately $1.8T in economic value by 2027, which will be nine times more with the use of general-purpose AI solutions market as compared to today's silo AI approach. Productivity gains will be achieved by transactions conducted by AI autonomous agents or bots. It is estimated that more than 8% of the global economic activity in 2027 will be done autonomously by some kind of AI solution whereas this amounts to less than one percent today. This represents a dramatic rise in the use of AI for enterprise, industrial, and government automation.



Currently, less than 20% of enterprise and industrial organizations are deploying AI-embedded smart machines. This will grow to nearly 70% of growth companies by 2027. More than 75% of business analytics software will use AI capabilities by 2027, but much of it will continue to require human intervention of some type. The primary productivity gains for general-purpose AI will be those systems and processes that may act autonomously with minimal errors and virtually no threat to human health and wealthfare.



The evolution of public policy governing AI remains an impediment to general-purpose AI and will remain the case through 2027. The critical area of concern will continue to be security and privacy, but other areas include innovation policy, revenue recognition and taxation. Second, only to concerns for general privacy/security concerns are the need for laws and policies governing civil and criminal liability. For example, when an AI-enabled machine causes damage (physical and/or cyber), there needs to be a basis of determining fault and liability for all parties including user, operator, owner, manufacturers, etc.



Unlike many early AI solutions that were designed and implemented with a narrow focus, AGI will be leveraged to solve problems in many different domains and across many different industry verticals including 3D design, transforming customer service, securing enterprise data, securing public facility and personnel, financial trading, healthcare solution, highly personalized target marketing, detecting fraud, recommendation engines, autonomous vehicles and smart mobility, online search, and many other areas. AGI is rapidly evolving in many areas. However, scalability and other issues remain as challenges, which will likely not be fully resolved until the 2025 to 2030 timeframe.



Select Report Findings:

Embedded AI in building infrastructure and equipment will reach $16.7B globally by 2025

globally by 2025 The general-purpose AI market will reach $3.83B globally by 2025 for enterprise apps and solutions

globally by 2025 for enterprise apps and solutions The global market for general-purpose AI support of big data and prescriptive analytics will reach $1.18B

Over 35% of enterprise value will be directly or indirectly attributable to general-purpose AI solutions by 2027



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

3.2 Machine Learning and Intelligence

3.3 Human Level AGI Tools

3.4 Simulation Human Brain

3.5 Human Factor Considerations

3.6 Machine Intelligence for Business Innovation

3.6.1 Applying Machine Learning

3.7 Enterprise Benefits

3.8 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

3.9 Conversational Interface: Human + AI

3.10 Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.12 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.13 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as a Service

3.14 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

3.15 General Purpose Applications

3.16 General Purpose Machine Intelligence Ecosystem Analysis



4.0 General Purpose Intelligence Case Studies

4.1 Artificial General Intelligence in Healthcare Case Study

4.2 Artificial General Intelligence in Security Case Study

4.3 AI in financial services

4.4 AI in Transportation services

4.5 AI in Agriculture



5.0 General Purpose AI Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 General AI Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.2 General Purpose AI Agent Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.3 AI Embedded IoT Device Deployment Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.4 AI Embedded IoT Things Deployment 2020 - 2025

5.5 AI Embedded IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment 2020 - 2025

5.6 AI Embedded IoT Software Unit Deployment Forecasts 2020 - 2025



6.0 Company Analysis



Agent.ai

AIBrian Inc.

Amazon Inc.

API.AI

Apple Inc.

AT&T Speech API

Ayasdi

Baidu Inc.

Bigml Inc.

Brighterion Inc.

CloudMinds

Diffbot

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

DigitalGenius

Facebook Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

General Electric (GE)

General Vision Inc.

GoodAI

Google Inc.

H2O.ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Infosys Nia

Intel Corporation

InteliWISE

KAI

LG Electronics

Meya

Microsoft Corporation

MindMeld

motion.ai

Nuance Communications Inc.

PointGrab Ltd.

PredictionIO

Premonition

Rainbird

Receptiviti

Salesforce

SAS Institute Inc.

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

SK Telecom

SparkCognition Inc.

Tellmeplus

Tend.ai

TensorFlow

Vicarious

Vital AI

Wipro HOLMES

Wit.ai

X.ai

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/my6maq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

