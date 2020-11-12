Global Market Outlook for the Geriatric Care Devices Market to 2024: Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Features into Geriatric Care Devices

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geriatric Care Devices Market Size, Trends and Opportunities (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geriatric care devices market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The geriatric care devices market is expected to increase due to the growing geriatric population, escalating healthcare spending, rising incidence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population, rapid urbanization, favorable government initiatives, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost involved, regulatory compliance, etc.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global geriatric care devices market by value, by product, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the geriatric care devices market, including the following regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global geriatric care devices market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global geriatric care devices market is considerably fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of geriatric care devices produce different products for different functions. The key players of the geriatric care devices market are Cardinal Health, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa AB (SCA), and Unicharm Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Geriatric Care Devices: An Overview

2.1.1 Most Common Geriatric Care Devices

2.1.2 Benefits of Geriatric Care Devices

2.1.3 Need of Geriatric Care Devices

2.2 Geriatric Care Devices Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Geriatric Care Devices Segmentation by Product

2.2.2 Geriatric Care Devices Segmentation by End-user

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Geriatric Care Devices Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Geriatric Care Devices Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Geriatric Care Devices Market by Product (Mobility Assistive Devices, Adult Diapers, Assistive Furniture, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Geriatric Care Devices Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Geriatric Care Devices Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Mobility Assistive Devices Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Adult Diapers Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Assistive Furniture Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Geriatric Care Devices Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Americas Geriatric Care Devices Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Americas Geriatric Care Devices Market by Value

4.2 Europe Geriatric Care Devices Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Geriatric Care Devices Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Geriatric Care Devices Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Geriatric Care Devices Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa Geriatric Care Devices Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Geriatric Care Devices Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.3 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases among Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Regulatory Compliance

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Features into Geriatric Care Devices

5.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.3.3 Increasing Use of Geriatric Care Devices in Home Care Settings

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Geriatric Care Devices Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Geriatric Care Devices Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

7. Company Profiles

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa AB (SCA)

Unicharm Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1c7ijp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

