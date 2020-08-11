Global Market Outlook for the Taxi and Limousine Services Market Amid COVID-19 Impact on the Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taxi and Limousine Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and evaluates the global taxi and limousine services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

The global taxi and limousine services market is expected to decline from $83.0 billion in 2019 to $46.7 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of -43.7%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $94.4 billion in 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from technological development, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and growth in aging population, low oil prices, and surge pricing during peak hours. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were safety concerns and public lawsuits, weak wage growth in developed economies, and the use of public transportation in urban areas. Going forward, economic growth, technology, emphasis on cutting carbon emissions, ease of transportation and changing consumer preferences towards car sharing will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the taxi and limousine services market in the future include improvement of public transportation, stringent regulations, inadequate chauffeurs, and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Western Europe was the largest market for taxi and limousine services market, accounting for 39.0% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the taxi and limousine services market will be the Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.5% and 4.2% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe where the market is expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.2% and 3.9% respectively.

The top opportunities in the taxi and limousine services market will arise in the online taxi services segment, which will gain $7.0 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The taxi and limousine services market size will gain the most in China at $2.53 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the taxi and limousine services market include increasing bike-taxi services offerings, eco-friendly electric cab services offerings, implementing big data analytics tools in companies' operations, using social media platforms to improve their reach, and implementing new transportation technologies such as on-demand booking services and taxi soft meter. Player-adopted strategies in the taxi and limousine services market include reinforcing M&A strategies to expand businesses in other geographic areas, investing in expanding networks, operations and distribution networks, and streamlining business travel experiences through partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Taxi And Limousine Services Market Executive Summary

2 Table Of Contents

3 List Of Figures

4 List Of Tables

5 Report Structure

6 Introduction

7 Taxi And Limousine Services Market Characteristics

8 Taxi And Limousine Services Market Service Analysis - Service Example

9 Taxi And Limousine Services Market Supply Chain

10 Taxi And Limousine Services Market Customer Information

11 Taxi And Limousine Services Market Trends And Strategies

12 Technology And Digital Revolution Impact On Taxi and Limousine Services Market

13 Impact Of Covid-19 On Taxi And Limousine Services

14 Policy & Regulatory Landscape For Taxi And Limousine Services

15 Benefits and Impacts of Advertising on Ride Hailing Taxis

16 Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Size And Growth

17 Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Segmentation

18 Taxi And Limousine Services Market, Regional Analysis

19 Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

20 Asia-Pacific Taxi And Limousine Services Market

21 Western Europe Taxi And Limousine Services Market

22 Eastern Europe Taxi And Limousine Services Market

23 North America Taxi And Limousine Services Market

24 South America Taxi And Limousine Services Market

25 Middle East Taxi And Limousine Services Market

26 Africa Taxi And Limousine Services Market

27 Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Competitive Landscape

28 Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Taxi And Limousine Services Market

29 Market Background: Transit And Ground Passenger Transportation

30 Global Taxi And Limousine Services Market Opportunities And Strategies

31 Taxi And Limousine Services Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



Africa Ride

BA Taxi

Bolt

Careem

Chauffeur Priv

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Didi Dache

Domenico's Airport Transfers

Dubai Taxi Corporation

Gett, Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Hailo

LeCab

Limo City

Littele Cabs

Lyft, Inc.

MyTaxi

Nihon Kotsu

Oga Taxi

Prague Taxis

Rome Chauffeur

Stefano's RomeCabs

Taxify

Uber Technologies, Inc.

YandexTaxi

Yellow Cab

Yookoo Rider

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1m8pur

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

