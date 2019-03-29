Global Market Prospects for Space Exploration, 2113-2017 & 2018-2027 - Assessment and Benchmark of Space Exploration Programs

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prospects for Space Exploration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global government investment in space exploration totaled $14.6 billion in 2017, a 6% increase compared to 2016.

Prospects for Space Exploration is an economic and strategic assessment of the space exploration sector, including an analysis and benchmark of government and commercial space exploration programs worldwide. The report identifies existing and upcoming new entrants in space exploration, global trends related to space exploration, and analyzes collaborative undertakings for exploration.

Highlights of the report

Fifteen leading space programs worldwide are estimated to contribute to this global investment, with the U.S. accounting for 74% of the total. Global expenditures have grown in the past five years driven by programs in leading countries and new countries investing in space exploration. In a still constrained budgetary environment, global space budgets for space exploration are expected to grow to over $20 billion by 2027.

Future funding for space exploration is expected to grow to support the ambitious plans of the next decade. Nonetheless, national investments will remain constrained by their public finance environments that should dictate realistic and pragmatic investment strategies. Space exploration is attracting not only the interest of an increasing number of governments but also the private sector; start-ups to large companies seek to exploit the commercial potential of exploration activities. Space agencies are increasingly seeking to leverage partnerships with the private sector to achieve their goals more cost-effectively while fostering sustainable space exploration.

Over the past ten years, 19 planetary exploration missions were launched by six countries/agencies (the U.S., ESA, Russia, Japan, China, and India). Over the next decade nearly 80 missions are expected to be launched, of which 63% will correspond to government missions. The next decade will also see the rise of commercial exploration initiatives, with close to 30 commercial missions forecasted by 2027, primarily driven by lunar initiatives.

In terms of applications, Moon exploration is expected to account for the majority of missions to be launched by 2027, as lunar exploration becomes the focus in the strategy of private and public stakeholders. A total of 18 missions are anticipated to be launched for other deep space exploration, while the remaining missions will be dedicated to Mars exploration.

Included in the Report:

Government funding in space exploration of leading space agencies. Two periods of reference are considered: 2013-2017 for historical trends and 2018-2027 for forecasts

Government and commercial space exploration missions launched and to be launched over 2008-2027

Five applications analyzed in detail, including: Transportation, Orbital Infrastructure, Moon Exploration, Mars Exploration, and Other Deep Space Exploration

Profiles of key commercial and government organizations involved in space exploration

Who will Benefit from this Report?

Satellite & launch vehicle integrators

Satellite & launch vehicle parts manufacturers

Launch & service providers

Banks, investors & insurers

Satellite operators

Space & other government agencies

This report provides an assessment and benchmark of space exploration programs. It does not assess the market value of the commercial exploitation of space resources. The report concentrates on programs in LEO orbital programs and beyond LEO, excluding suborbital programs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. STRATEGIC ISSUES & FORECASTS

Space exploration: The context in 2018

Global trends for government funding in space exploration

Leading government space exploration programs

Space exploration missions launched and to be launched

Government cooperation

Public-private cooperation

Commercial organizations involved in space exploration

Challenges and enablers for commercial organizations

Overview of each application area, including

Prospects for the application

Government funding

Missions roadmap

2. TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS

The context in 2018

Government transportation programs

Commercial transportation programs

3. ORBITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS

The context in 2018

The ISS: Program & future scenarios

Future government orbital infrastructure programs

Commercial initiatives: Commercial utilization of the ISS

Commercial initiatives: Space stations

4. MOON EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

The context in 2018

Government programs

Commercial initiatives

5. MARS EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

The context in 2018

Government programs

Commercial initiatives

6. OTHER DEEP SPACE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

The context in 2018

Government programs

Commercial initiatives

7. PROFILES OF LEADING SPACE AGENCIES

United States

China

ESA

Japan

Russia

European National Programs

UAE

India

Canada

South Korea

8. PROFILES OF PRIVATE STAKEHOLDERS

Astrobotic

PTScientists

Moon Express

ispace

Blue Origin

Masten Space Systems

Deep Space Industries

Planetary Resources

Axiom Space

Bigelow Aerospace

Made In Space

NanoRacks

SpaceX

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Alenia Space

Airbus Defence & Space

Lockheed Martin

MAXAR Technologies

Boeing

Northrop Grumman





