Global Market Report on Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics (2018 to 2024) - Current Trends, Market Opportunities and Restraints
Feb 21, 2020, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market. The geographical scope of this study is worldwide, with a special interest in markets, trends and statistics by key geographical regions such as the United States, European countries, and Brazil, Japan, and Australia.
The report identifies markets in four segments: vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and diagnostics. For the purpose of this study, diagnostics include products that are used at the point of care and are considered rapid tests or kits, in-clinic analyzers, and imaging equipment. Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts, and competitive analyses.
The Report Includes:
- 64 data tables and 109 additional tables
- Brief overview of the global market for animal therapeutics and diagnostics within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Assessment of factors driving the industry's growth, current trends, market opportunities and restraints, and technological advancements that will shape and influence the future marketplace
- Evaluation of the market size corresponding to a total production of animal healthcare products, vaccines, feed additives, therapeutic and diagnostic drugs; their growth forecasts and industry trends
- Market share analysis of the leading animal vaccines and therapeutic drug suppliers; their key Competitive landscape, market positioning, revenue sales, and product segments
- Patent study and analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents granted on animal health products
- Detailed company profiles of the market-leading participants. Major players included BASF Animal Nutrition, Bayer Animal Health GmbH, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Merck Animal Health and Mosaic Co.
Four general areas are discussed in this report: animal vaccines, animal pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and animal diagnostics. All segments of the market are positioned to show growth due to the steady demand for and the growing role of pets as household members in the companion animals segment, growth in the human population resulting in an increase in household pets, and consumer demand for healthy and nutritious food products.
There continues to be widespread demand for poultry products worldwide, with the United States at the forefront of demand. However, in recent years, the growing demand for fish and seafood among consumers following a more health-conscious diet is driving new growth. Red meat consumption has leveled off but continues to remain strong while lean meats are increasing in general.
Products considered in the vaccines segment of the animal market include prophylactic vaccines, therapeutic vaccines, immunotherapies, and other biologics. The pharmaceutical segment accounts for the largest percentage of revenues of the overall market.
Industry participants continue to watch the antibiotic segment of the market as regulatory and consumer demands shape future opportunities. Uncertainty in future requirements and attitudes toward antibiotic use in animals raised for food production will remain a focus for new development and antibiotic alternatives. Feed additives are the second-largest market segment due to demand from production animal producers.
Diagnostic products account for a smaller share of the market. Products in this segment include rapid testing products, clinical laboratory equipment, and imaging equipment. This segment excludes laboratory services and fees.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Leading Manufacturers and Suppliers
- Trends Driving the Animal Health Industry
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Animal Anatomy and Physiology
- Reproductive System
- Avian Anatomy
- Animal Populations in the United States
- Companion Animals
- Food Production Animals
- Meat Consumption
- Animal Populations by Country
- Trends in Companion Pet Ownership
- Animal Health Insurance
- Demand in the Veterinary Service Industry
- Legal and Regulatory Issues
- Regulatory Agencies Involved in Animal Health and Welfare
- Antibiotic Use and Resistance in Production Animals
- Levels of Contaminated Meats in the U.S.
- Movement for Lower Amounts of Antibiotics in Livestock Production
- Minimally and Highly Regulated Products
- Animal Drug User Fee Act of 2003
- Animal Drug User Fee Amendments of 2008 (ADUFA II)
- Animal Drug User Fee Amendments of 2013 (ADUFA III)
- Animal Drug User Fee Amendments of 2018 (ADUFA III)
- Zoonotic Diseases
- Biotechnology in Animal Health
- Animal Cloning
- Probiotics
- Animal Obesity
- Causes
- Weight Reduction
- Advanced Medical Procedures
- Life Cycle Approach
- Global Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Analysis
- Markets by Use or Animal Group
- Markets by Geographic Region
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 4 Animal Vaccine Markets
- Overview
- Global Market Analysis and Considerations
- Global Market by Geographical Region
- Competitive Summary
- Product Introduction
- Active Immunity
- Passive Immunity
- Other Types
- Companion Animals
- Viruses
- Vaccine Providers
- Companion Animal Vaccines Market Analysis
- Production Animals
- Viruses and Prions
- Vaccine Providers
- Bayer
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Elanco
- Production Animal Vaccine Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Animal Pharmaceuticals and Therapies Market
- Overview
- Global Market Analysis and Considerations
- Companion Animal vs. Production Animal Markets
- Markets by Geographical Region
- Competitive Summary
- Product Introductions
- Allergy and Respiratory Drugs
- Companion Animals: Allergy and Inflammatory Diseases
- Target Species and Providers
- Allergy and Respiratory Market Analysis
- Anti-Infectives and Antifungals
- Companion Animals - Bacterial Infections
- Production Animals - Bacterial Infections
- Providers
- Anti-Infectives Market Analysis
- Anti-Inflammatories and Analgesics
- Providers
- Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Market Analysis
- Metabolic and Endocrine Disorder Drugs
- Metabolic Diseases and Endocrine Disorders
- Providers
- Metabolic Drug Market Analysis
- Parasiticides
- Companion Animals - Parasitic Diseases
- Production Animals - Parasitic Disease Example
- Providers
- Parasiticide Market Analysis
- Psychotropic Medications
- Providers
- Natural Remedies
- Psychotropic Market Analysis
- Other Pharmaceuticals
- Companion Animals - Other Diseases
- Providers
- Dental
- Other Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Animal Feed Additives Market
- Overview
- Global Market Analysis and Considerations
- Companion Animal vs. Production Animal Markets
- Markets by Geographical Region
- Competitive Summary
- Amino Acids
- Providers
- Amino Acid Market Analysis
- Medicinal Additives
- Providers
- Medicinal Feed Additive Market Analysis
- Nutritional Supplements
- Providers
- Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Providers
- Vitamin and Mineral Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Animal Diagnostic Markets
- Overview
- Global Market Analysis and Conclusion
- Companion Animal vs. Production Animal Markets
- Markets by Geographical Region
- Competitive Summary
- Diagnostic Test Descriptions
- Centralized and Decentralized Laboratory Tests
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Product Providers
- Bayer
- Beaphar
- Elanco
- Heska
- IDEXX
- Merck Animal Health
- Zoetis
- Product Segments
- Diagnostic Rapid Testing Market Analysis
- Market Analysis of Diagnostic Analyzers and Consumables
- Market Analysis of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
Chapter 8 Technology Evaluation
- Overview
- Innovation in Drug Delivery
- Transdermal (Spray-on) Drugs
- On-Site Detection and Therapy
- Effervescent Tablet Vaccine Delivery
- Patent Product Segments
- Patents Filed by Year
- International Patents by Country
- Patents Issued by Patent Holder
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Overview
- Profiles
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Alltech
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc.
- BASF Animal Nutrition
- Bayer Animal Health Gmbh
- Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc.
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
- DSM Nutritional Products Ltd.
- Elanco Animal Health Inc.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Heska Corp.
- Idexx Laboratories Inc.
- Merck Animal Health
- Mosaic Co. (The)
- Virbac S.A.
- Zoetis Inc.
Chapter 10 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwjbgu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
