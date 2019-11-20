Global Market Size for Cloud Gaming is Expected to Reach US$ 740 Million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 41.9% in 2019-2025 | Market Trends, Analysis & Forecast - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Client-server architecture is used in the implementation of cloud gaming to create a connection between the front end and back end. User inputs are collected and transmitted via UDP connection to the cloud, and then the data center starts processing incoming inputs and provides answers that can either be a file stream or a video stream. In the next stage, packets are received and allocated to each user by TCP link. Required information is encoded in streams during communication and decoded in TCP link frames so that video is shown to clients.

Another aspect which opens up new possibilities for cloud gaming is 5G, introduced in developed countries such as the US and South Korea. Since January 2019, some telcos, such as Verizon, have been testing new cloud gaming platforms on their 5G networks. Mobile gaming has so far been restricted to casual low-spec games. For 5G, this can radically change, allowing millions of mobile devices to be gaming-ready for a newly installed network.

The segment of video streaming in the market for cloud gaming is expected to grow. The system bypasses the purchasing requirement of any new gaming hardware devices and enables users to play various resource-intensive games irrespective for their computer device requirements.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL CLOUD GAMING MARKET SHARE

Increasing user of gaming devices.

Growing innovation in the smartphone industry and a growing number of mobile users also complement the cloud gaming market.

Increasing the worldwide penetration of high-speed internet.

REGION WISE CLOUD GAMING MARKET ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific would soon become the center for many gaming companies pilot projects. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the highest growth. The growing adoption of gaming technologies in China , India , and South Korea and the high availability of low-cost smartphones and tablets are some factors that foster the growth of the cloud gaming market in this region.

would soon become the center for many gaming companies pilot projects. The region is predicted to witness the highest growth. The growing adoption of gaming technologies in , , and and the high availability of low-cost smartphones and tablets are some factors that foster the growth of the cloud gaming market in this region. Due to the availability of high-speed internet, high usage of smart devices, and the presence of major players in this area, North America is expected to dominate the cloud gaming market.

Global Cloud Gaming Market By Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America & Others

Global Cloud Gaming Market By Key Players

Sony

GameFly (PlayCast)

Nvidia

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Crytek GmbH

PlayKey

Utomik (Kalydo)

51ias.com (Gloud)

Cyber Cloud

Yunlian Technology

Liquidsky

BlacknutSAS

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Tencent Cloud

Cloud Ksyun (Kingsoft)

LeCloud

Others

Global Cloud Gaming Market By Product Type

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Global Cloud Gaming Market By Application

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Study Objectives Of Global Cloud Gaming Market

To analyze global Cloud Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Gaming development in the United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

