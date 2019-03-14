Global Market Study on Agrochemicals: Increasing Need for Better Yield against Shrinking Harvest Area to Push Demand Growth

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Description:

This study on the Agrochemicals market offers an eight-year forecast for the global Agrochemicals market from 2018 to 2026.This study of the Agrochemicals market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2026.



The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Agrochemicals market study has been represented from 2018 to 2026.



This Agrochemicals market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Agrochemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2026, in terms of value. Growing agriculture industry and high demand for fertilizers and pesticides for better yield with quality are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of Agrochemicals in the global market.



An Agrochemicals are substance that used to help manage an agriculture ecosystem, and the community of micro-organisms in farming area.The use of agrochemicals have been critical to raising crops yield.



Agrochemicals include various substances such as fertilizers, pesticides, liming & acidifying agents, soil conditioners, among others.Fertilizers are the substance that are added to agriculture lands to encourage the growth of plants and to increasing crop yield.



It is manufactured by synthetic chemicals, or organic living materials.Most of the fertilizers based on varying amount of the Potassium, Nitrogen, and Phosphate.



Pesticides are the substances that used to reduce abundance of the presence of pests, any living thing or organisms that caused the disease or injury to crop. Although, there are many types of the pesticides are used in agriculture fields such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, Bactericides, and others



The PMR report on the Agrochemicals market carefully analyses the market at a regional and global level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as product type, crop type, form and region.This Agrochemicals market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a detailed understanding of the market.



The Agrochemicals market report begins with the definition of the market, followed by the market background, market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional analysis of the market and competition landscape. Each section of the Agrochemicals market report includes a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical developments, facts and key opinions collected from various industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market



The Agrochemicals market report begins with an introduction of the market, which includes the market taxonomy and product definition with respect to the global Agrochemicals market assessment. In the following section, the Agrochemicals market report describes the market development background, covering industry factors and macro-economic factors affecting the Agrochemicals market for the base year considered for the study.



The next section of the Agrochemicals market report discusses the dynamics of the market such as drivers (demand and supply side), restraints, opportunities and trends impacting the market growth at a global level.Market potential for manufacturers has been presented in the following section of the same chapter.



This section also includes an assessment of the impact of market dynamics on the global Agrochemicals market.



Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Consumption in KT) projections for the Agrochemicals market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at a global level. The values for the global market represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level.



All the above sections evaluate the present Agrochemicals market scenario and growth prospects in the global Agrochemicals market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.



Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in an inconsistent global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but furthermore analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Agrochemicals market and identify the accurate opportunities available.



In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and demand of Agrochemicals across concerned regions, PMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.



Another significant feature of the Agrochemicals market report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Agrochemicals market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Agrochemicals market.



In the concluding section of the Agrochemicals market report, a competitive landscape of the Agrochemicals market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Agrochemicals market and key differentiating factors and strategies.The primary category of providers covered in the report includes Agrochemicals manufacturers.



This section in the Agrochemicals market report is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Agrochemicals market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include BASF SE, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, FMC Corporation, DuSolo Fertilizers, Yara International ASA, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), The Mosaic Company, WinHarvest Pty Ltd, Syngenta AG, Nutrient Ltd., PhosAgro, Saudi Arabia Fertilizer Company(SAFCO), OCI N.V., S.A OCP, Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Company, K+S KALI GmbH, Heringer.



