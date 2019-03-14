Global Market Study on Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers: VR Gaming Zone Segment to Hold Prominent Value Share

LONDON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Synopsis

Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers a 10-year forecast of the family/indoor entertainment centers market between 2018 and 2028.In terms of value, the family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period.



This study demonstrates the global family/indoor entertainment centers market dynamics and trends across seven regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA, which influence the current nature and the future status of the family/indoor entertainment centers market over the forecast period.



Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the family/indoor entertainment centers market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of family/indoor entertainment centers.The report includes an extensive analysis of the key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure.



The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the family/indoor entertainment centers market based on type, facility size, and different regions globally.



The family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing the rising preference for indoor entertainment. Moreover, the availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options is driving the family/indoor entertainment centers market.



The report starts with an overview of the family/indoor entertainment centers market in terms of value.In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the economy side, which are influencing the family/indoor entertainment centers market.



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis of family/indoor entertainment centers across different regions.



The next section of the family/indoor entertainment centers market report contains a detailed analysis of the family/indoor entertainment centers market across various countries in different regions.It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the family/indoor entertainment centers market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the family/indoor entertainment centers market.



This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing the family/indoor entertainment centers market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, & the rest of Europe), East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and the Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia & New Zealand) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario as well as the future growth prospects of the family/indoor entertainment centers market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2018 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.



To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the family/indoor entertainment centers market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the family/indoor entertainment centers market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.



As previously highlighted, the global family/indoor entertainment centers market is split into a number of segments.All the segments in terms of type, facility size and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market.



This detailed information is important for the identification of the various key trends in the global family/indoor entertainment centers market.



In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the family/indoor entertainment centers market.



However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global family/indoor entertainment centers market.



In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the family/indoor entertainment centers market, and key differentiators.This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the family/indoor entertainment centers supply chain and the potential players for the same.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace.The detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the family/indoor entertainment centers market.



Some of the key competitors in the family/indoor entertainment centers market are Dave & Buster's, Smaash Entertainment, Time Zone Entertainment, CEC Entertainment, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, Bowlmor AMF, Main Event Entertainment, Legoland Discovery Center, Lucky Strike, Amoeba Services, Kidzania, Funcity, Nickelodeon Universe, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Tenpin, Toy Town, and Walt Disney.



Key Segments



Family/indoor entertainment centers market, by type



Arcade Studios

VR Gaming Zones

Indoor Go-Kart Tracks

Sports Arcades

Trampoline

Indoor Adventure Parks

Family/indoor entertainment centers market, by end user



< 5,000 Sq. Feet

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Feet

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Feet

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Feet

> 40,000 Sq. Feet

Key Regions



North America family/indoor entertainment centers market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America family/indoor entertainment centers market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe family/indoor entertainment centers market

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

East Asia family/indoor entertainment centers market

China

Japan

South Korea

South Asia family/indoor entertainment centers market

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of South Asia

Oceania family/indoor entertainment centers market

Australia

New Zealand

MEA family/indoor entertainment centers market

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Key Companies

CEC Entertainment

Dave & Buster's

Main Event Entertainment

Legoland Discovery Center

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

Bowlmor AMF

Nickelodeon Universe

Time Zone Entertainment

Smaash Entertainment

Amoeba Services

Kidzania

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Walt Disney



