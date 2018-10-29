Global Market Study on Microcrystalline Wax: Packaging Application to Witness Firm Growth Through 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This study offers an eight-year analysis and forecast of the global microcrystalline wax market for the duration 2018 – 2026.The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2026.



Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) of the microcrystalline wax market is represented from 2018 to 2026.



The global microcrystalline wax report considers the market size of the microcrystalline wax market at a global level and splits & evaluates the market at a regional level.The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) of the microcrystalline wax market.



In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the microcrystalline wax market is expected to develop in the future.The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research.



This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of microcrystalline wax manufacturers, distributors & suppliers and industry experts operating in the global microcrystalline wax market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2018 with regard to microcrystalline wax market and the expected market value in the global microcrystalline wax market over the forecast period.



We have also analysed the different segments of the microcrystalline wax market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments' relative contribution to market growth.This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global microcrystalline wax market.



The report also analyses the microcrystalline wax market based on incremental dollar opportunity & the global absolute dollar opportunity.This is usually overlooked while estimating the microcrystalline wax market forecast.



However, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify that market attractiveness in terms of three indices, viz. market share index, CAGR index and incremental dollar opportunity index. Moreover, the market attractiveness index allows clients to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global microcrystalline wax market. This market attractiveness index would also help clients identify real market opportunities in the global microcrystalline wax market.



Microcrystalline wax is a fossil-based wax, which is de-oiled from the slack waxes of crude oil refinery. It is utilize in a wide range of applications such as foodstuff packaging, pharmaceutical, personal care product, tyre and non-tyre, plastics, chewing gum, adhesives, inks and coatings.



The global microcrystalline wax market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market.It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape for the microcrystalline wax market.



Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the global microcrystalline wax market.



The global microcrystalline wax market report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the microcrystalline wax market. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, market viewpoint, end-use industry factors, production process outlook, parent market outlook, forecast factors, consumption of candles, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and distributors /suppliers of microcrystalline wax considered for the microcrystalline wax market study.



The next section of the microcrystalline wax market report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level.Market trends for the microcrystalline wax market at a global level have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter.



This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global microcrystalline wax market at a qualitative level based on analysis key facts and insights.



The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global microcrystalline wax market based on seven prominent regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.



The market analysis sections cover regional trends, weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.



All the above sections evaluate the historical and present market scenario and growth prospects in the global microcrystalline wax market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.



In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the microcrystalline wax market and identify the right opportunities available.



Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the microcrystalline wax market, and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the microcrystalline wax market.



In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and distribution of microcrystalline wax across concerned regions, Persistence Market Research has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.



In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the microcrystalline wax market, market competition structure, tier wise analysis is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the microcrystalline wax market and key differentiating factors and strategies.The primary category of providers covered in the report includes microcrystalline wax manufacturers.



This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the microcrystalline wax market.Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the microcrystalline wax marketplace.



Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the microcrystalline wax market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sonneborn LLC, Koster Keunen, Kerax Limited, The International Group, Inc., Asian Oil Company, and CEPSA, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., Sasol, MOL Group and Holly Frontier Refining & Marketing LLC.



